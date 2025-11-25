Pablo Torre and Jordon Hudson drama heats up over UNC family directory rumor as journalist accuses Bill Belichick's girlfriend of photoshopping

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Jordan Hudson speaks with Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels after a game against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome on October 31, 2025 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, took to social media and claimed that she was suing Pablo Torre, the Pablo Torre Finds Out? host. On Sunday, November 23, Hudson took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself on her feed with a caption where she suggested suing Torre. This prompted a response from Torre as well.

He took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote,

"I assume this means you're declining my invitation to be a guest on @pablofindsout? Either way, I look forward to hearing from you!"

The tweet immediately gained traction on the social media platform. As of now, it has been viewed more than 5.5 million times and liked over 25K times. The comment section was filled with a lot of reactions from netizens. According to reports by USA Today, it seemed like she had not filed a lawsuit against Torre when she shared the post.

Hudson also took to X and shared screenshots suggesting that Torre shared defamatory reports about her. As a response to her tweet, Torre accused her of photoshopping the screengrab. He tweeted,

"Hi Jordon: Any idea why your screenshot looks like this after you adjust the exposure and highlights? (@JohnnyBlan57495, who provided the below video, was asking about Adobe Photoshop.)"

Netizens flooded the comment section with tweets expressing interest in the unfolding controversy. The tweet by Pablo Torre garnered more than a million views as well.

Pablo Torre previously claimed that, according to several family sources, Jordan Hudson was ruining Bill Belichick's legacy

Earlier this year, Pablo Torre said on his show that, according to family sources, Jordan Hudson was ruining Bill Belichick's legacy as well as reputation. Hudson had previously also claimed that Hudson had used influence to be a part of Belichick's Super Bowl commercial with Dunkin' Donuts. According to Torre,

"The family has been digging into Jordon Hudson as well in a parallel way. They are also in a rabbit hole."

Pablo Torre also claimed at the time that he received some more details on the situation from two UNC sources. According to the sources, Jordan Hudson was prohibited from entering the North Carolina football field or inside its football facility. However, the claim was denied by North Carolina. Their statement read,

"While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities. Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick's personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University."

The New York Post even suggested that at the same time, a video capturing Hudson on the field with Belichick had gone viral. The drama began with Belichick's interview on CBS Sunday Morning. During the conversation, Belichick was asked about how he met Hudson for the first time. This was when Jordan Hudson interrupted, saying that Belichick would avoid discussing this.

This interruption garnered attention on social media, where many shared their take on the same. This was when many questioned Hudson's influence on the popular coach.