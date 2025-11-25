From The Maccabees to The Wombats: First wave of Truck Festival 2026 artists explored

LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 28: Felix White of The Maccabees performs on stage on the first day of Leeds Festival at Bramham Park on August 28, 2009 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Gary Wolstenholme/Redferns)

The much-awaited Truck Festival has revealed the artists and acts to be a part of the event next year. Five headliners for the 2026 summer music festival have been announced, and they include The Maccabees, Two Door Cinema Club, The Wombats, CMAT, and The Libertines. The festival is scheduled to happen from 23 to 26 July at Hill Farm in Steventon, Oxfordshire.

The lineup includes a lot of other artists and bands such as Kaiser Chiefs, Primal Scream, English Teacher, The Royston Club, Rizzle Kicks, Everything Everything, The Cribs, Friendly Fires, and Willie J Healey. Special guests like The Vaccines and Rizzle Kicks are also part of the lineup.

More artists to be a part of the music festival include Radio Free Alice, Willie J Healey, Westside Cowboy, The Lilacs, Deco, Freddie Halkon, Adult Dvd, Madra Salach, Good Health Good Wealth, The Rosadocs, Keyside, and Etta Marcus.

The lineup was announced on November 24, 2025, at 6:00 pm local time. According to the official social media platform of Truck Festival, the presale will begin on November 27, 2025, at 6:00 pm local time. Meanwhile, the general sale is set to start on November 28, 2025, at 10:00 am local time. A lot of netizens have already flooded social media platforms like X and Instagram with excitement about the festival.

According to reports by Live4Ever, the event's John Dell opened up about the upcoming music festival. Dell revealed that they were going to drop the much awaited lineup of the Truck Festival. In a statement, he said that the event will include a lot of artists who have been responsible for giving out so many memories related to the Truck Festival. Dell continued,

"We're absolutely buzzing to announce the first wave of names for Truck 2026 after such an incredible demand already for tickets, bringing together some legends who've been responsible for Truck memories over the years as well as standout names we've been wanting to have at our warped party for years."

John Dell further said in the statement,

"Every year when curating the festival's line-up, we have the Truck faithful firmly in our mind—and with so many heavyweight names who've blazed a trail in our scene heading to Hill Farm in 2026, we're more assured than ever that we have the best indie summer playlist going."

According to the BBC, the first Truck Festival took place back in the year 1998 for only one day, when an actual truck was used as the stage. The independent music festival was first started by brothers Robin and Joe Bennett. According to the Bennett brothers, the popular music festivals had become too commercial.

The BBC further reported that the upcoming music festival is expecting about 25,000 concertgoers. Truck Festival happened in the year 2025, with a lineup including artists such as The Last Dinner Party, The Clause, and Nothing But Thieves, to name a few.