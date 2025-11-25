Who is Maria De La Rosa’s mother? Budding Latin singer’s fitness trainer mom mourns daughter killed in LA shooting

Maria De La Rosa, a 22-year-old Latin singer, died in an ambush-style shooting over the weekend (Image via Instagram/@delarosaaaa)

Many netizens are grieving the loss of 22-year-old Latin singer Maria De La Rosa, professionally known as DELAROSA. The condolences poured in after she was fatally shot in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 22.

Maria’s mother, Deyanira De La Rosa, is also among those mourning the late musician. She reposted tributes from others via her Instagram Stories. At the same time, De La Rosa also reshared multiple messages through her daughter’s Instagram Stories, according to People.

Deyanira is an influencer with over 143,000 followers on Instagram, where she shares content about her personal life and fitness-focused posts. According to her YouTube channel, she is a personal trainer and life coach.

The fitness influencer’s Facebook bio states that she resides in Los Angeles and is the owner of Intense Fitness. However, it is unclear whether the business is still functional in LA. Deyanira, who has reposted condolence messages from various Internet users via Instagram, also commented on the last post from Maria De La Rosa.

The 22-year-old singer had posted an image carousel and captioned the post (translated from Spanish):

“Busy cookin in the Stu 🎶👩🏻 🍳don’t call me 🪄 in It’s about that time.. GAME TIME BABY”

Deyanira commented enthusiastically:

“I love it my baby”

In one of her Instagram posts from 2023, Maria had posted a picture with her mother and described her as her “forever bestie.” The singer wrote (translated from Spanish):

“My Mother is my forever bestie, you are the best mother in the whole universe. I love youuu”

Maria De La Rosa died in an ambush-style shooting in Northridge over the past weekend

The 22-year-old singer, who had released her debut single No Me Llames in August, was in San Fernando Valley’s Northridge neighborhood on Saturday, November 22. According to KTLA 5, Maria De La Rosa was accompanied by two other people in a car parked on Bryant Street when an ambush-style attack happened.

Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement on Monday and confirmed that its Robbery-Homicide Division, Valley Section, is investigating the incident that resulted in the Latin musician’s death. LAPD stated:

“On Saturday, November 22, 2025, around 1:25 a.m., gunshots were heard in the area of Bryant Street east of Tampa Avenue in Northridge.”

The department further confirmed:

“Witnesses described seeing two male suspects approach a vehicle that was parked on Bryant Street. Multiple rounds were fired at several victims who were parked in the area in their vehicle.”

LAPD confirmed that the victim, later identified as Maria De La Rosa, had sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The motive behind the attack is still unclear, while the department has yet to make arrests.

LAPD has urged anyone with information to contact Detective Simonyan or Detective Lopez of the Operations Valley Bureau Homicide.