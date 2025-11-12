Was Alfredo Olivas shot and hospitalized in Tamaulipas? Mexican singer addresses fans' concerns

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - DECEMBER 07: Alfredo Olivas performing during Radiopolis company celebration 'Santa Fiesta 2022, at Foro Sol on December 7, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Alfredo Olivas has responded to the armed attack rumor. For the unversed, on Wednesday (November 12, 2025), rumors spread on social media that the Mexican singer and his team were supposedly ambushed by five cars on a highway in Tamaulipas.

Some internet users claimed that armed men reportedly shot at Alfredo Olivas's car, leaving him with an injury on his abdomen.

His one bodyguard allegedly passed away due to injuries. The singer seemingly had to be rushed to a hospital.

Alfredo Olivas is not shot or hospitalized. He uploaded a picture of himself on Instagram on Wednesday, proving that the rumors were false.

The regional singer did not write anything in the caption and promoted his Vivo Tour on Instagram story without directly addressing the speculations. His fans expressed their relief in the comment section.

"You had me worried sick, son. Thank you for refuting all the false accusations about your precious life," another fan noted.

"Afffedooo calm down please, April Fool's Day hasn't arrived yet! I believed that news and almost had a heart attack, thank God it's a lie, we love you. Don't scare us," another fan wrote.

"I almost had a heart attack. It's my birthday and I was so worried, baby, I'm so glad you're okay," another netizen added.

The Tamaulipas Security spokesperson released a statement on the rumors surrounding Alfredo Olivas

The official X account of the Tamaulipas Security spokesperson stated that there were no reports of an armed attack on the highways of Tamaulipas.

They confirmed that the rumor of Olivas getting hurt was false.

"Regarding reports circulating on social media about an alleged attack on singer Alfredo Olivas on the Victoria highway, we inform you that this version is false. To date, security institutions have not received any reports of incidents or risky situations on the highways of Tamaulipas," they wrote.

According to Infobae's report, the singer was a victim of an armed attack previously.

In February 2015, Olivas was performing at a VIP section of a venue in Hidalgo del Parral when three men shot at him. They fired 24 shots, and at least six of them hit the singer.

Five bullets exited through his body, while one was lodged in him. The singer, who was 20 years old then, recovered from the attack.

However, two men who were also injured passed away days later. The three attackers were arrested. The armed attack's video spread on the internet as well.

Multiple news outlets reported that Alfredo allegedly dedicated a song to a woman in the crowd, and her boyfriend was reportedly unhappy about it.

He shot at the singer, supposedly due to jealousy.

Alfredo Olivas recalled the experience and used it as inspiration to write the song El Paciente in 2017. The song ended up being massively successful and solidified his career as a singer.

Meanwhile, the Mexican authorities requested netizens to verify the authenticity of information before posting it on social media. They also stated that the roads of Tamaulipas are safe.

Stay tuned for more updates on Alfredo Olivas.