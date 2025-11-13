How Did Donald Trump react to Ozzy Osbourne’s death? Sharon reveals his voicemail

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Donald Trump contacted Sharon Osbourne after hearing news of Ozzy Osbourne’s death. The Black Sabbath frontman died on July 22, 2025. In the November 12, 2025, episode of the Osbourne family podcast, where they reflected on their loss, Sharon played a voicemail left for her by the American president.

In the voice message, Trump described the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer as “an amazing guy” and encouraged the widow to take care of herself:

“Hi, Sharon. It's Donald Trump, and I just wanted to wish you and the family the best. Ozzy was amazing. He was an amazing guy. I met him a few times, and I wanna tell you he was unique in every way and talented. So I just wanted to wish you the best, and it’s a tough thing, I know how close you were, and whatever I can do. Take care of yourself, and say hello to the family. Thanks, bye.”

Sharon met Trump when she competed on The Celebrity Apprentice show in 2010.

“He was just a great guy to talk to, and he has always treated me with respect”: Sharon Osbourne talks about Donald Trump in a new podcast episode

In the first podcast episode since the death of the Crazy Train crooner, Sharon, Kelly, and Jack were emotional as they talked about how life has been since they lost their husband and father.

They recalled some of the condolence messages they received.



Kelly praised the King of England for reaching out via letter. Sharon expressed her gratitude to Donald Trump for having commiserated with the family.

She admitted that, regardless of political sentiments, the President of the United States and his wife had been gracious to her.

She stated:

“Listen, when it comes to politics, we know nobody comes out a winner. Whoever you like, half of the people are gonna go like this,”

Before adding:

"All I know is a man that I know, I worked with for a month. I spent one month with him and his wife [Melania Trump], who was always gracious, elegant, just a delight to talk to, his wife.”

Sharon stated that Trump had always been kind to her:

“And he was always, ‘How are the children? How is Kelly? I'm so proud of Kelly and Jack for what they've done, and their manners are great. And he was just a great guy to talk to and has always treated me with respect.”

