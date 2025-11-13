From MomTok drama to sisterhood: The journey of two stars on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Cast of The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives (Image Via Getty)

When The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives launched its Season 3 on November 13, 2025, it did more than bring the latest “MomTok” drama to screens.

For stars Layla Taylor and Miranda, it marked a deeper chapter , one where performance collided with real life and two women found an unexpected sisterhood.

The series, carried by Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally, dives into the 2022 “soft-swinging” scandal that shook the “MomTok” influencer world.

But between the fights, the rumors, and the viral clips, Layla and Miranda started standing for something more than followers.

Miranda, who joined the show in Season 2 after a real-world fallout, says she has learned to speak up and reconnect with her castmates.

Layla, a longtime cast member and single mother navigating Utah’s demanding social world, found in Miranda someone who “gets it” amid the chaos.

This season offers a front-row seat to how public image, faith, social media, and family all crash into each other, and how two women managed to turn the crash into a bond.

Navigating cast chaos, motherhood and real growth



The show’s roots lie in the viral scandal that hit the “MomTok” community in 2022.

The influencers who once posted perfect morning routines and matching outfits were exposed to headline chatter about group partying and blurred lines.

Layla Taylor has been part of that since early on, living as a single mother in a predominantly white Utah setting and holding her own among a powerful cast.

Miranda Hope entered later, shortly after tensions flared between her and founder Taylor Frankie Paul, and made her return after a public split.

On camera, she says she learned that one of the best moves is saying what you feel instead of hiding it.

She told Parents she now feels more confident confronting issues, not waiting for them to fix themselves.

Layla echoes the sentiment, telling the same outlet she believes communication is the key, especially when you’re in a group where alliances shift, loyalties are tested, and the spotlight never leaves your home.

Inside their bond, the drama & what to expect

Layla and Miranda’s connection wasn’t instant.

Layla, a single mother of two navigating life in a mostly white Utah, had been part of the MomTok world since the start.

Miranda, an original MomTok member but newer to the on-camera life, entered the show in Season 2 after her fallout with Taylor Frankie Paul.

Miranda says the turning point was this,

“That’s something that would’ve helped my relationship with Taylor Frankie Paul when we were first friends. We both learned from that time to practice being more open. It’s what got me back into MomTok, so I’m grateful.”

Together, they’ve spoken about how motherhood, social pressure and online fame shaped their lives.

Layla explains how her boys are just learning to understand what she does,

“For right now, they’re not a part of the show or on my social media.”

In this season, the two women spend time talking about kids, work, social media pressure, and how to find identity beyond likes and comments.

For Layla, that means being visibly a mother of two young boys, deciding what to show and what to protect.

For Miranda, that means guiding her daughter and son as they see mom in the spotlight, and helping them understand that this strange “job” of theirs is real and yet weird.

Stay tuned for more updates.