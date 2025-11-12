The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 – Where and how to stream worldwide

Cast of The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives (Image Via Getty)

If you are up for some drama, then you should already set the date: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Season 3 will be released worldwide on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

In the U.S., it will be available at midnight 3 a.m. Eastern Time on Hulu.

For non-U.S. viewers, the series is on Disney+ and will be available throughout the world.

The complete 10 episodes will be released simultaneously, thus you will be able to binge-watch the entire series from the beginning.

If you are going somewhere or residing in a place where the show is restricted, a reliable VPN will still let you view it.

It's quite easy, just select the country where your subscription is active, connect via the VPN, and then stream as though you are still in your country.

What to expect in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3

Season 3 picks up from the explosive ending of Season 2, where the tight-knit MomTok crew found themselves at odds, secrets surfaced, and loyalties shifted.

Early teasers show major emotional moments, for example, cast member Whitney Leavitt is seen breaking down in tears, saying she is “so tired” of trying to rebuild relationships.

This season is billed with a heavier tone: the official synopsis teases that “loyalties shift, trust is tested and the lines between fact and fiction blur.”

Also, the show hints at a war between #MomTok and #DadTok, a new angle with the men stepping into the picture.

Notably, some cast changes: while many familiar faces return including Taylor Frankie Paul, Jessi Ngatikaura, and others, there are indications that roles may shift, one star is taking a break, and another is stepping away to focus on her mental health.

The real world of influencer culture behind the The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

The series revolves around a set of moms in Utah who are mainly social media creators on TikTok and Instagram, and they are the ones who share their lives with the world through beauty routines, family moments, and so on.

What was once nothing but an innocent and entertaining lifestyle has gradually transformed into a combination of friendship, fame, and controversy.

The #MomTok community first caught attention for its “clean girl” image, polished homes, perfect families, and matching outfits.

But as their follower counts grew, personal issues spilt into public view.

From friendship drama to accusations of “soft swinging,” the show gives a raw look at how internet fame can twist private lives.

Each episode peels back that picture-perfect filter to show how these women balance motherhood, money, and mental health under pressure.

Viewers also see how fast the online world moves.

One wrong post, one rumor, or one viral video can change someone’s image overnight.

Season 3 dives into those moments, how public opinion affects real families and how social media loyalty can turn into rivalry.

This indicates that the life of an influencer in this day and age involves so much more than just clicking pictures and posting, it also involves going through the process of being recognized, criticized, and stressed during the whole situation in front of millions of people.

Additionally, the series opens up conversations on the subject of the place of women in the Mormon religion and how they are being transformed by modern-day lifestyles.

For many fans, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives feels like a study of what happens when faith, fame, and family all collide on camera.

With Hulu and Disney+ streaming worldwide, Season 3 isn’t just another comeback; it’s a real peek into the lives behind the perfect posts.

