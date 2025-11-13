Who went home on The Amazing Race Season 38 Episode 8? Details explored

The Amazing Race season 38 (Image via Instagram/@theamazingrace)

Episode 8 of The Amazing Race Season 38 featured teams traveling through Bucharest, Romania, completing a series of tasks that tested their navigation, problem-solving, and coordination.

The leg included challenges such as an egg hunt, a Detour involving a Romanian folk dance or pan flute performance, and a task requiring teams to prepare and eat traditional Romanian sausages called mici.

By the end of the episode, no team was eliminated. Joseph & Adam finished in last place but continued in the race under a non-elimination leg, receiving a penalty that will apply in the following leg.

Last-place team on The Amazing Race season 38 episode 8

Navigating the Egg Hunt Challenge

The first task in Bucharest was a Road Block, where each participating team member had to identify a smaller egg that corresponded to a large ceramic egg and deliver it to an official for verification.

Jas & Jag and Kyland & Taylor each held Express Passes, which were required to be used on this leg.

Jas & Jag opted to use their Express Pass to move past the Road Block quickly, while Tucker & Eric completed the task shortly after arriving.

Other teams faced varied challenges in completing the egg task. Jack & Chelsie struggled with navigation, which slowed their progress, while Joseph & Adam took extra time to locate the correct egg.

Izzy & Paige completed the challenge first among the other teams and advanced to the next task without significant delay.

Upon finishing the egg hunt, teams traveled by train to the Detour location, arriving at different times based on their performance and navigation.

Detour: Dance or Music Challenge

At the Detour, teams could choose between Find the Beat, a challenge requiring participants to learn and perform a Romanian folk dance, or Hit the Note, which involved constructing and performing a piece on a pan flute.

Tucker & Eric selected the musical challenge and required multiple attempts to perform the song correctly. Jas & Jag completed the dance task after several tries.

Kyland & Taylor used their Express Pass to progress quickly through the Detour. Jack & Chelsie experienced additional delays due to navigation issues, requiring adjustments in transport to reach the challenge site.

Izzy & Paige completed the pan flute task successfully, while Joseph & Adam worked on the dance portion and also needed several attempts to meet the completion requirements.

Teams advanced to the next task at varying intervals, reflecting their pace and performance in the Detour.

Preparing Mici and final standings

The final task required teams to prepare 10 mici, a type of Romanian sausage, and each team member had to cook and consume one before receiving the next clue.

Tucker & Eric completed the task first, followed by Jas & Jag, who then proceeded to the Pit Stop.

Kyland & Taylor, Izzy & Paige, and Jack & Chelsie completed the challenge next, each in sequence. Joseph & Adam finished last.

The Pit Stop results were as follows: first place, Jas & Jag; second place, Tucker & Eric; third place, Kyland & Taylor; fourth place, Izzy & Paige; fifth place, Jack & Chelsie; and last place, Joseph & Adam.

Since this leg was non-elimination, Joseph & Adam continued racing with a penalty to be applied in the following leg.

Stay tuned for more updates.