The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast speak out – Here's what they really think about DadTok

Cast of The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives (Image via Getty)

The stars of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives are speaking out about the rise of DadTok, and they’re not holding back.

In an exclusive chat with TooFab, cast members Miranda Hope and Layla Taylor shared their genuine feelings about their partners joining the TikTok trend.

Miranda initially admitted that she wasn’t thrilled. “It’s 50/50,” she said, adding that some DadTok dads seem genuine, while others are less so.

She suggested that some men might be joining DadTok because they feel insecure about their spouses earning more or having the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Layla revealed that her boyfriend, Mason McWhorter, is already involved in DadTok.

She confessed she wasn't excited at first because the platform included some men she didn’t really endorse.

But she also named a group of husbands she thinks are “green flag” examples of how to support powerful women.

The discussion comes just ahead of the release of Season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which will drop all ten episodes on Thursday, November 13, 2025, on Hulu in the U.S. and via Disney+ internationally.

The timing of DadTok’s emergence also matters; the husbands of the MomTok influencers began posting on TikTok in late October 2024, following the viral fame of their wives.

Layla and Miranda’s candid remarks reveal the shifting dynamic between influencer wives and influencer husbands, setting the tone for what viewers can expect this season.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ cast's reactions & what DadTok means







DadTok emerged around October 31, 2024, when several husbands of the MomTok creators started posting lip-sync videos and challenge clips on TikTok.

In the chat with TooFab, Miranda pointed to the split between willingly joining and hopping on for optics.

She said,



“There are situations where it’s apparent who comes off more secure in their relationship.”



Noting the context where the wife is the breadwinner or is better known.

These responses offer a glimpse behind the scenes of the show’s cast, revealing how the wives are evaluating their partners publicly for the first time.

DadTok isn’t just a fun side project for these influencers’ husbands.

It’s part of the story arc in Season 3, tied to changing dynamics of fame, family and partnership.

Their feelings reflect how power, attention and identity are shifting in this influencer world.

The cast and their connection to DadTok

Season 3 brings back the full #MomTok circle, including,



Taylor Frankie Paul



Whitney Leavitt



Demi Engemann



Jessi Ngatikaura



Mayci Neeley



Mikayla Matthews



Layla Taylor



Miranda Hope



Jen Affleck



All of them have faced online attention before, but this time the spotlight is wider; now their partners are part of the viral world too.

Taylor Frankie Paul’s ex-partner, Dakota Mortensen, was one of the first to join DadTok.

His videos often show him joking about relationships and fatherhood, following in Taylor's footsteps from his past viral fame.

Jordan Ngatikaura, husband of Jessi Ngatikaura, and Conor Leavitt, husband of Whitney Leavitt, also joined early, making lip-sync videos and fun couple challenges.

Brett Engemann, married to Demi Engemann, is another familiar face in the mix.

During her chat with TooFab, Miranda Hope shared that she enjoys watching some of the DadTok creators who genuinely support their wives, but also hinted that others may be seeking attention.

She noted that it’s clear which men seem secure in their marriages and which ones are struggling with their wives being public figures.

Layla Taylor, who is dating Mason McWhorter, admitted she was not happy when Mason was pulled into DadTok.

Still, she said it’s almost impossible to avoid since anyone close to the MomTok circle ends up part of it.

Layla praised “the good dads”, including Jacob, Jace, and Conner, saying they set a healthy example of how to stand beside strong, successful women without jealousy.

Fans online have also begun to notice how DadTok has altered the group’s image.

What began as a fun influencer network is now evolving into a space where both men and women can share their personal life experiences under the pressure of social media.

Season 3 will show more of that shift, from loyalty and love to fame and frustration, as both #MomTok and #DadTok worlds collide on screen.

Stay tuned for more updates.