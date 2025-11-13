The Running Man: Release date, where to watch and what to expect

Glen Powell in ‘The Running Man’ (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Paramount Pictures)

Edgar Wright directs a new adaptation of Stephen King’s 1982 novel The Running Man, set to be released in theatres on November 14, 2025, by Paramount Pictures. This sci-fi action thriller had its world premiere in London on November 12 and its Leicester Square premiere on November 5. It stays closer to the book than the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger version, which received the actor’s approval for the remake.

Wright co-wrote the script with Michael Bacall. Glen Powell leads as Ben Richards, a father who enters a deadly game show to fund his daughter’s medical treatment. The supporting cast includes Josh Brolin as producer Dan Killian, Colman Domingo as host Bobby Thompson and William H. Macy as Molie Jernigan.

Lee Pace as hunter Evan McCone, Michael Cera as Elton Parrakis, Emilia Jones as Amelia Williams, William H. Macy as ally Molie Jernigan, Jayme Lawson as wife Sheila Richards and Katy M. O'Brian as Laughlin.

The $110 million production filmed in the UK from November 2024 to March 2025. It runs two hours and 13 minutes. Early screenings and reviews describe it as an action-packed thriller with satirical elements. Critics note Powell's strong performance but point out some pacing issues in the final act.

Glen Powell stars in Edgar Wright’s ‘The Running Man’ remake: Plot explored

The official synopsis for “The Running Man" reads-

“The Runners must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favourite — and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.”

Set in a dystopian U.S. run by the Network media giant, The Running Man is a 30-day survival game show. Runners evade Stalkers for cash prizes up to $1 billion, broadcast live.

Ben Richards, a laid-off worker, joins after his daughter’s illness is denied coverage. Equipped with a GPS collar, he navigates ruined cities, dodging tech traps and armed hunters. Public support grows as he exposes rigged footage with the help of a rebal, Bradley and ex-runner Amber.

Midway, Richards uncovers Killian’s plan to use ratings for political control. He sabotages broadcasts and storms Network headquarters. The climax sees him hijack a plane to reveal corruption, sparking unrest. The ending mirrors King’s novel with cautious hope.

The first trailer was launched on July 1, 2025, and reached 50 million views. It opens with a fake game-show ad, then shows Powell in chases synced to music. A final trailer, released on November 10, added emotional scenes.

Rotten Tomatoes scores it 62% from 108 reviews. Critics praise the action and Powell’s performance but criticise the thin satire. IMDb users rate it 7.5/10, liking the cast dynamics and book fidelity. Opening weekend projections: $23–25 million domestic.

Viewers can anticipate high-octane action sequences, thanks to Wright's rhythmic editing, which seamlessly blends practical stunts and minimal CGI for an authentic sense of tension. Powell delivers a grounded, relatable hero, emphasising family stakes over superhero flair. The satire targets modern media addiction and inequality, although it leans more toward a thriller than a deep critique.

The Running Man opens in theatres on November 14, 2025, in standard, IMAX and Dolby formats. Digital rental starts around December 16 on Amazon, Apple TV and Google Play. Paramount+ streaming begins mid-January 2026.

