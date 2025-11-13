Big Brother recap: Housemates gather for the royal task while the king of the house is appointed

Big Brother UK (Image via ITV)

Big Brother UK had some interesting turn of events as all the housemates were gathered on the sofa for the much-awaited royal task. Big Brother soon made the big announcement by choosing Cameron as the “King of the Big Brother House.” Cameron was quick to announce that he is the king of his own volition.

Cameron was soon thanked for the big honour while assuring that he would be a good and dutiful king. With Big Brother picking the king of the house, the housemates collectively said,

“All hail the king.”

Big Brother Recap: Cameron is the “king of the house”

As Big Brother chose Cameron as the king of the house, the announcement was soon followed by a series of new tasks. Big Brother announced,

“King Cameron, your first decision is to appoint your Royal Aid. They will be your right hand.”

Cameron soon chooses Jenny as his royal aide, and Jenny is soon instructed to collect her “royal instrument from the Hatch, where she finds a recorder.” Big Brother also instructs Jenny that she must announce King Cameron’s entrance “whenever he enters a room.”

As the newly appointed king of the house, Cameron chose Marcus as his Court Jester, who will keep Cameron entertained. Additionally, Cameron selected Tate as his Royal Comforter, whose duty will be to serve as his personal footrest. Big Brother asked Cameron the big question,

“King Cameron, in the Garden is one bucket of rotten tomatoes. When you decree it, yourself or a subject of your choice may throw this bucket over Tate. Which of your loyal subjects have you chosen to administer the rotten tomatoes?”

As Cameron gives this privilege to Emily, she soon proceeds with the rotten tomatoes and says,

“This is for every time you’ve tried to interfere with me in the kitchen and tell me what to do with the shopping list. And do you know what colour these are? Red, like those eyeballs you gave me yesterday… this is for you, you horrible dictator!”

Big Brother housemates are asked to perform for the royal talent show

Big Brother soon announces that Cameron will need some entertainment, and thus, the housemates are asked to perform the royal talent show. Big Brother gives all the tasks to specific housemates:

“Jenny and Richard, you will perform a duet to Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond. Emily, Marcus, Teja and Elsa, you will be performing a dance routine. Tate, you will be reading a royal roast. This will be an original passage that you must write shortly.”

Cameron soon says that the harsher it is, the better it will be. At the end of all the performances, Big Brother asks him to choose the best performance and to also state the reason for his decision.

