Nancy and Caroline exit the Big Brother UK house in a shocking double eviction

Big Brother UK (Image via ITVX)

Big Brother UK stars Caroline Monk, along with Nancy Nocerino, left the house after facing a double eviction on the November 7, 2025, episode streamed on ITV.

Three housemates were nominated this week to get eliminated: Nancy, Caroline, and Jenny. The audience first voted Nancy out, followed by Caroline, while Jenny got saved at last.

Nancy's final moment on stage was, however, delightful as she came out dancing and twirling on the stage, while the same cannot be said about Caroline.

When hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best revealed that Nancy had received more nominations from her fellow contestants than anyone else since 2013, she reacted with effortless calm.

Rather than looking shocked or upset, Nancy smiled warmly and waved to the cheering crowd, treating the moment less like an eviction and more like a final bow at the end of a show, saying:

It’s just jealousy.

Caroline’s exit, on the other hand, was far more chaotic. As she left the Big Brother house to a chorus of boos, she met the noise with laughter and defiance, flashing a playful rock-and-roll hand sign to the audience.

But midway through her exit, she spotted a sign in the crowd that read Richard to win, who is one of her rivals still in the house. Without missing a chance, she shot back,

Richard is the antichrist!

Here's what happened on Big Brother UK before the shocking eliminations on November 7, 2025

Tensions started brewing in the Big Brother UK house on the night of November 7, 2025, as the shopping list once again became a source of chaos.

After failing this week’s shopping task, tensions rose when Tate and Caroline clashed over who should take charge of the all-important grocery order.

Tate joked about having a spot on his nose, but the banter quickly turned sharp as Caroline insisted she was handling the list alone. Tate accused her of playing games, while Caroline fired back that she knows how to eat well and won’t be told what to do.

When Tate calls the job thankless, she bites back with a smirk, threatening to make the entire order gluten-free. Elsewhere, the rest of the house could not stop talking about the so-called shopping list war.

Tate vents to Richard and Jenny about being called a dictator by Caroline. Emily soon joins the conversation, questioning whether Caroline really has the final say on the list.

She argues that everyone should have a say, but Tate insists he is only frustrated because Caroline is deliberately trying to provoke him, with Emily diffusing the moment with an apology.

Throughout the season, Caroline had been the centre of all the major controversies. She received an official warning after misgendering Zelah, a transgender housemate, by Big Brother UK, ​​​​​​who firmly reminded her that such language was offensive and unacceptable, stating:

Caroline, Big Brother thinks that your language in these instances was offensive and unacceptable. It cannot permit you to use language that could cause offence to your fellow housemates or the viewing public.

She also drew criticism for refusing to eat halal meat and for calling fellow contestant Richard so boring during one heated exchange.

In one candid moment, she shocked her Big Brother UK housemates by revealing that she had once been engaged to television presenter Matthew Wright.

Caroline was speaking to fellow contestant Emily Hewertson when she recalled that their relationship began while she was recovering from cancer and he supported her during that time, as she explained:

Everything was really good, we just didn’t get on at all. He was ratty with me, I was ratty with him… We got engaged in Canada — two steps with cowboys dancing — and then it all went Pete Tong.

Big Brother UK continues on air weekly every Sunday at 9:00 pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Stay tuned for more updates.