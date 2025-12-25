Where was Anaconda (2025) filmed? All filming locations revealed

Although Anaconda is set deep in the Amazon rainforest, the 2025 reboot was never filmed in South America. Instead, the action-comedy survival film brought its giant snake, jungle chaos, and meta humor to Australia, using Queensland’s rainforests and studio facilities to recreate the look and danger of the Amazon. The film leans heavily on its filming locations to sell both its spectacle and its self-aware tone.

Directed by Tom Gormican, Anaconda follows two lifelong friends who attempt to remake their favorite childhood movie, only to face a real-life version of the monster they idolized.

Here’s a full breakdown of where the filming took place and how Australia doubled for one of the most dangerous environments on Earth.

How Anaconda transformed Queensland into the Amazon Rainforest

According to IMDb, Anaconda was filmed completely in Queensland, Australia, with principal photography taking place from January to March 2025.

The state’s tropical climate, dense rainforests, waterfalls, and rivers allowed the filmmakers to create an authentic Amazonian backdrop without leaving the country.

Much of Anaconda was shot in and around the Gold Coast, where rainforest hinterlands sit just a short distance from the coastline. Locations near Springbrook National Park and Tamborine Mountain were also used extensively.

Purling Brook Falls, in particular, provided dramatic visuals that helped sell the illusion of a remote and dangerous jungle environment.

The production relied on Village Roadshow Studios in Oxenford for scenes which required them to control the environment as per the scene’s requirement.

The facility’s water tanks were also likely used for river-based scenes, helping blend practical environments with visual effects.

Supported by Screen Queensland and the Australian Government’s Location Offset program, Anaconda reportedly injected around $40 million into the local economy and employed more than 300 screen workers.

According to Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney, the state’s mix of incentives, experienced crews, and accessible rainforest locations made it an ideal choice for a production of this scale.

Cast members have also spoken about the intensity of filming on location. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Steve Zahn described the experience as chaotic but fun:

“… every day (on Anaconda) was an absolute joy. We hung out in a little tent on set, eating hummus and carrots. We told stories and bitched. It was really great fun.”

While in an interview with the Courier Mail, Thandiwe Newton recalled a terrifying encounter with a huntsman spider during a shoot near the Tweed River:

“The hair on my back bristles straight away and I think ‘I am going to die. You know when you are so scared you can’t make a noise when you scream? Thank God I’d already used the rest room because I would definitely have wet myself. So I went racing out saying ‘Guys, guys, guys. I just saw a spider this big.”

Newton later learned the spider was a non-venomous huntsman, though she admitted it was one of the most frightening moments she experienced during production.

Everything we know about Anaconda

The action comedy horror film Anaconda is a reimagining of the 1997 cult classic rather than a traditional remake. The synopsis for the film, as per its official website, reads:

“THIS IS NOT A REBOOT. It is an entirely original comedy, inspired by the cinematic ‘classic' “Anaconda,” that features Doug (Jack Black) and Griff (Paul Rudd), who have been best friends since they were kids and always dreamed of remaking their all-time favorite movie. When a midlife crisis pushes them to finally go for it, they head deep into the Amazon to start filming. But things get real when an actual giant anaconda appears, turning their comically chaotic movie set into a deadly situation.”

Jack Black stars as Doug, a wedding videographer stuck in a creative rut, while Paul Rudd plays Griff, a former TV actor watching his Hollywood dreams fade.

The two friends decide to remake Anaconda, the movie they loved as kids, and travel to the rainforest to shoot it themselves.

What begins as a low-budget passion project quickly turns into a survival nightmare when a real giant anaconda begins hunting them.

The ensemble cast includes Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior, Selton Mello, and Ione Skye. Mello plays a Brazilian animal wrangler, while Skye portrays Doug’s wife. The film is written by Gormican and Kevin Etten, with producers Brad Fuller and Andrew Form overseeing the project.

Anaconda is now available in theaters in the United States.