Anaconda (2025): Release date, cast & characters, where to watch and more

Jack Black and Paul Rudd in Anaconda 2025 (Image via Instagram/@anacondamovie)

Anaconda (2025), releasing in theaters on December 25, 2025 (Christmas Day in the US), is a meta action-comedy from Sony Pictures directed by Tom Gormican and co-written with Kevin Etten.

This reimagining of the 1997 cult classic stars Jack Black as Doug, a wedding videographer and Paul Rudd as Griff, a struggling actor—lifelong friends hitting midlife crises.

They recruit pals Kenny (Steve Zahn) and Claire (Thandiwe Newton) to head into the Amazon rainforest for a low-budget remake of their favorite film, the original Anaconda.

Supporting roles go to Daniela Melchior and Selton Mello with a cameo from 1997 star Ice Cube playing himself. Chaos erupts when a real massive anaconda appears, shifting their amateur shoot into a genuine survival thriller packed with humor and nods to the '90s original.

Rated PG-13 for violence/action, strong language, some drug use and suggestive references, the film runs 1 hour 39 minutes.

Early reactions praise the explosive chemistry between Black and Rudd, calling it one of 2025's funniest movies with campy fun and heart.

When is Anaconda (2025) releasing worldwide?

Anaconda (2025) opens in theaters worldwide on December 25, 2025- a Christmas Day release in the United States and most international markets including Australia.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, it releases on December 26, 2025 (Boxing Day).

Early screenings may start December 24 evening in some US theaters. No staggered global rollout beyond holiday schedules has been announced.

Anaconda (2025) trailer, cast and characters explored

Sony released the first trailer in September 2025 showcasing the meta premise, friend group banter, jungle filming mishaps and snake attacks.

The final trailer dropped December 18, 2025 revealing the film's meta-comedy tone starting with fake outs like Papyrus font teasing Avatar before cutting to Jack Black pitching the remake idea.

Key moments include the friends securing a tiny budget loan, heading to the Amazon, chaotic filming attempts, and the snake escaping to chase them.

Highlights feature Jack Black with a dead pig strapped to him as bait, frantic jungle runs and lines like-

"We came here to make Anaconda—now we are in it."

The final trailer adds a surprise cameo from the original 1997 star Ice Cube playing himself. Practical effects mix with CGI for the giant anaconda emphasizing self aware humor over straight horror.

The core group consists of four childhood friends in midlife crisis mode, reuniting to remake the 1997 Anaconda as an amateur project.

Jack Black as Doug McCallister : A wedding videographer and the enthusiastic driving force behind the remake. Doug pushes the group into the Amazon adventure, handling camera work and wild ideas like using himself as bait.

: A wedding videographer and the enthusiastic driving force behind the remake. Doug pushes the group into the Amazon adventure, handling camera work and wild ideas like using himself as bait. Paul Rudd as Ronald "Griff" Griffen Jr. : A struggling background actor and Doug's lifelong best friend. Griff quickly joins the plan, bringing dry wit and helping navigate the low-budget chaos.

: A struggling background actor and Doug's lifelong best friend. Griff quickly joins the plan, bringing dry wit and helping navigate the low-budget chaos. Steve Zahn as Kenny Trent: One of the old friends, providing comic relief with over-the-top energy during the filming and survival scenes.

One of the old friends, providing comic relief with over-the-top energy during the filming and survival scenes. Thandiwe Newton as Claire Simons: The fourth childhood friend in the main crew, adding grounded reactions amid the escalating danger.

Supporting roles include Daniela Melchior and Selton Mello in ensemble parts on the film-within-a-film crew. The cast rounds out with a cameo from Ice Cube reprising his vibe from the original by appearing as himself.

This ensemble leans into 90s nostalgia and Hollywood satire, with Black and Rudd's real-life chemistry anchoring the friendship dynamic. The characters start as nostalgic dreamers but shift to survival mode when the real anaconda turns their shoot deadly.

Where to watch Anaconda (2025)

Anaconda (2025) is available exclusively in theatres starting December 25, 2025 (US) or December 26, 2025 (UK/Ireland).

Book tickets through major chains like AMC, Cinemark, Odeon, or Vue.

No streaming platform has been announced yet expect it on services like Netflix later in 2026 after the theatrical window, per Sony's typical deals.

Stay tuned for more such updates!