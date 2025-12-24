Song Sung Blue: Release date, cast & characters, Where to watch and more

Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman in Song Sung Blue (Image via Instagram/@focusfeatures)

Song Sung Blue is a biographical musical drama directed and written by Craig Brewer. It premieres in theatres on December 25, 2025.

The film is based on the true story of Mike and Claire Sardina. This ordinary Milwaukee couple changed their lives by starting a popular Neil Diamond tribute act called Lightning & Thunder in the late 1980s and 1990s. The movie comes from a 2008 documentary of the same name that followed their journey.

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson star as Mike (Lightning) and Claire (Thunder). They play a recovering alcoholic mechanic and a single mother hairdresser who meet because of their love for music and then marry.

They blend their families and gain a regional following with lively performances of Neil Diamond classics (known for “Sweet Caroline,” “Cracklin’ Rose”, “America”, “Song Sung Blue”).

The story shows the challenges of starting over in midlife. It covers family life, money problems and surprise successes like opening for Pearl Jam. Tragedy hits when a serious accident occurs.

The film focuses on resilience, romance and the healing power of music. It has earned good reviews for its real performances. Kate Hudson received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy.

When is Song Sung Blue releasing worldwide?

Song Sung Blue premiered at the AFI Film Festival on October 26, 2025 followed by a screening at the Savannah Film Festival on October 30.

The film receives a wide theatrical release on December 25, 2025, in the United States, distributed by Focus Features.

As a Christmas Day opener, showtimes vary by theatre chain like AMC, Regal and Cinemark- typically starting from morning screenings onward.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the movie arrives in cinemas on January 1, 2026, with standard New Year's Day schedules.

No specific release dates are confirmed yet for other international markets, but expect staggered rollouts in early 2026 following the U.S. launch. Check local listings for exact times.

Song Sung Blue trailer, cast and characters explored:

Two official trailers for Song Sung Blue are out. They show Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson singing Neil Diamond songs like Sweet Caroline and the title track.

The trailers highlight the couple's path from hard times to stage success. They include moments of emotion and musical energy.

The plot follows real-life couple Mike and Claire Sardina in the late 1980s and 1990s. They meet, fall in love and start over with their tribute band Lightning & Thunder.

Mike is a recovering alcoholic obsessed with Neil Diamond. He partners with Claire, a Patsy Cline singer raising two young children.

They marry in one rainy scene and blend their families. This includes Mike's daughter Angelina.

They begin with small bar gigs. Energetic shows help them grow. They get a manager and reach big milestones like opening for Pearl Jam. The act gives them joy and purpose during daily struggles.

Tragedy comes when Claire gets hit by a car while gardening. She suffers severe injuries that affect their lives and career.

The story shows their strength. Music and love guide them through recovery, heartbreak and moving forward.

Key cast and characters include-

Hugh Jackman as Mike Sardina / Lightning : The driven Neil Diamond devotee, recovering alcoholic, mechanic and Vietnam veteran.

: The driven Neil Diamond devotee, recovering alcoholic, mechanic and Vietnam veteran. Kate Hudson as Claire Sardina / Thunder : The resilient partner, single mother, hairdresser and former Patsy Cline performer who brings energy and joy to the stage.

: The resilient partner, single mother, hairdresser and former Patsy Cline performer who brings energy and joy to the stage. Ella Anderson as Rachel : Claire's teenage daughter from a previous marriage, who provides grounded family support.

: Claire's teenage daughter from a previous marriage, who provides grounded family support. Hudson Hensley as Dayna : Claire's young son.

: Claire's young son. King Princess as Angelina : Mike's daughter, part of the blended family.

: Mike's daughter, part of the blended family. Michael Imperioli as Mark : A guitarist and former Buddy Holly impersonator who joins the act and becomes part of their supportive tribute artist community.

: A guitarist and former Buddy Holly impersonator who joins the act and becomes part of their supportive tribute artist community. Jim Belushi as Tom D’Amato : The couple's enthusiastic manager and casino booker.

: The couple's enthusiastic manager and casino booker. Mustafa Shakir as a fellow tribute performer in a James Brown-style role, adding to the world of impersonators.

as a fellow tribute performer in a James Brown-style role, adding to the world of impersonators. Fisher Stevens as Dave Watson : Mike's dentist/manager who helps guide their career.

: Mike's dentist/manager who helps guide their career. Erika Slezak as Frances: Claire's mother

The PG-13 rated film runs about 2 hours and 13 minutes.

Where to watch Song Sung Blue

Song Sung Blue will be available in theatres starting December 25, 2025 in the US and January 1, 2026 in the UK/Ireland.

Book tickets through major chains like AMC, Regal, Odeon or Fandango. No streaming platform has been announced yet.

Stay tuned for more such updates!