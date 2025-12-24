Chris Evans’ return as Steve Rogers reportedly does not mean the comeback of Captain America in Avengers: Doomsday

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 27: (L-R) Joe Russo, Anthony Russo and Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios speak onstage at the Marvel Studios Panel during 2024 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 27, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

After months of speculation sparked by a leaked teaser, Marvel Studios has confirmed that Chris Evans will be in Avengers: Doomsday. The official teaser trailer has sent fans into a frenzy, building massive excitement for the character’s return. While some viewers expressed disappointment over the return of familiar faces, the majority are eagerly anticipating seeing Evans back on screen in 2026, following his farewell in Avengers: Endgame.

Having said that, online reports are indicating that Chris Evans will not be reprising his role as Captain America in Avengers: Doomsday. If that’s true, that means Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson will reprise his role as Captain America and will not disappoint a few fans who think Evans’ Steve Rogers will ‘overshadow’ him in Doomsday.

Marvel has not officially confirmed what Chris Evans’ role will be in Avengers: Doomsday, so fans are still guessing. Some think that both Chris Evans (Steve Rogers) and Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson) might appear as Captain America at the same time, just like in the comics. In the comic stories, there were moments when more than one person held the title of Captain America, so it’s possible the movie could do the same.

Chris Evans’ alleged role as Captain America in Avengers: Doomsday is still unclear

Since the teaser shows Chris Evans holding a newborn baby and taking care of his dad duties, it hints that he probably won’t completely overshadow the main characters by taking on his iconic role as Captain America. According to reports by Comicsbookmovie.com, the discussion that started on the internet began with an X post by Alex P, who shared his statement saying:

"I'm glad that this is all here together because I'll take the chance to make something clear. Avengers: Doomsday will feature Captain America. And his name is Sam Wilson, portrayed by Anthony Mackie. Chris Evans will return as Steve Rogers. But not donning the mantle of Cap."

Supporting this claim, journalist Jeff Sneider posted on X on December 19, 2025, that Steve Rogers’ position in Doomsday is not as Cap. He believes that even the teaser for Avengers: Doomsday states, “Steve Rogers will return,” without positioning him explicitly as Cap. ‘’In fact, the original Nomad is an alternate identity that Steve Rogers adopts after he abandons the Captain America costume and title,’’ as mentioned in his caption.

His exact role hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it’s possible that, like in the comics, we might see two Captain Americas, or he could make a comeback as Nomad for a while to help the Marvel heroes, even if the mantle has been passed on.

Fans last saw Captain America in 2019’s Endgame, after he helped defeat Thanos. Steve travelled through time to return the Infinity Stones. After finishing his mission, an older Steve returned to the main timeline and gave his Vibranium shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), making him the new Captain America. Then Steve went back in time to live a life with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell).

Netizens' reactions to Chris Evans' comeback in Avengers: Doomsday

After clearly stating that he had said ''goodbye” to the franchise, Chris is now set to return on December 18, 2026, when Avengers: Doomsday hits theatres.

One user commented,

"Does it matters at all? He is cap for larger masses whether he has official title or not."

Another user linked the plot to what was shown in the teaser and wrote,

"If the trailer is as crystal clear as it shows. Steve puts down his costume and picks up his child.

Giving up the Captain America life for his new one."

"I think Steve will be Nomad, commented Redeye720."

One X user believes that Chris Evans should not be part of the film at all. According to this view, the mantle hasn’t truly been passed. He wrote,

"He shouldn't be in it at all. No mantel has been passed if Steve Roger's is still there doing the same thing in a different suit."