What time does Pluribus season 1 episode 9 drop? Release timings for all regions, where to watch and more

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Rhea Seehorn attend sthe World Premiere Of Apple TV+'s "Pluribus" at DGA Theater Complex on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Pluribus season 1 episode 9, titled La Chica o El Mundo (The Girl or the World), is the finale, and it lands on Apple TV+ in the service’s usual night-before window. U.S. viewers can stream it at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, which is 6:00 p.m. PT. In many regions, that converts to early Wednesday, December 24, so the episode is often listed as a December 24 release outside the U.S.

Apple TV+ also moved the finale up for Christmas week, even though the season’s rollout originally ran later into December. Episode 9 is titled La Chica o El Mundo, closing the show’s nine-episode run from creator Vince Gilligan, with Rhea Seehorn leading as Carol Sturka alongside Karolina Wydra as Zosia and Carlos Manuel Vesga as Manousos.

Pluribus season 1 episode 9 release time: Global drop timings (all regions)

As mentioned earlier, Apple TV+ is making Pluribus episode 9 available at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 23, following the platform’s pattern of dropping episodes the evening before the listed release day.

Region and time zone Local day Local date Local release time Los Angeles, PT Tuesday Dec. 23, 2025 6:00 p.m. New York, ET Tuesday Dec. 23, 2025 9:00 p.m. London, GMT Wednesday Dec. 24, 2025 2:00 a.m. Central Europe, CET Wednesday Dec. 24, 2025 3:00 a.m. India, IST Wednesday Dec. 24, 2025 7:30 a.m. Sydney, AEDT Wednesday Dec. 24, 2025 1:00 p.m.

Where to watch Pluribus episode 9, La Chica o El Mundo (The Girl or the World)?

Pluribus is an Apple TV+ exclusive, so episode 9 streams through the Apple TV app and Apple’s TV web player. Apple lists support across Apple devices, plus many smart TVs, streaming devices, and game consoles.

Video Channels: If the country’s Prime Video store offers the Apple TV+ channel, the finale can appear inside Prime Video after you subscribe there.

Apple TV+ price by region (and Prime Video add-on pricing where available):

Apple TV+ pricing varies by country, and Apple publishes local prices on its storefront pages. Current listings show $12.99 per month in the U.S., CA$14.99 per month in Canada, £9.99 per month in the UK, AU$15.99 per month in Australia, €9.99 per month in many euro-zone markets, and ₹99 per month in India. Apple also promotes a seven-day free trial for new subscribers and time-limited trials with eligible new device activations.

If viewers subscribe via Prime Video Channels, the price can differ from Apple’s direct price. Amazon has promoted the Apple TV+ channel at £8.99 per month in the UK and listed it at ₹99 per month in India. For other regions, the most reliable check is the in-app channel checkout screen.

Pluribus episode 9: Production details, cast and characters, what to expect, and a quick recap of episode 8

Apple’s official description frames Pluribus as a science fiction drama in which,

“the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness.”

Apple also says the series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and has already been picked up for season 2. The story’s core trio is Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn), Zosia (Karolina Wydra), and Manousos (Carlos Manuel Vesga), with Miriam Shor and Samba Schutte listed as guest stars.

Episode 8, titled Charm Offensive, tightens the endgame. Apple’s synopsis says Carol “takes a different tack” with The Others and finds more than she anticipated, while Manousos awakens in unfamiliar surroundings. That hour narrows Carol’s options by strengthening a personal bond, and at the same time, her mission timeline feels shorter. Episode 9, titled La Chica o El Mundo, is positioned as the convergence point. Apple’s episode description says,

“Manousos arrives in Albuquerque and complications ensue,”

and adds,

“Carol visits the last best place on Earth.”

That points to a finale built around consequences, with Carol forced to decide what she values most as the world’s “happiness” keeps spreading.

If episode 8 was the squeeze, episode 9 reads like the release valve. Carol and Manousos finally move into the same chapter, and the title hints at a choice with human cost. The safest expectation is a finale where character decisions drive the answers, since that has been Pluribus’s core engine all season.

Stay tuned for more updates.