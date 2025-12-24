The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Lisa Barlow all set to display her culinary skills on Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check

Lisa Barlow (Image via Instagram/@lisabarlow14)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Lisa Barlow will soon make her Food Network debut in the upcoming show, Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check.

Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check premieres exclusively on Food Network Sunday, January 4, at 8 p.m. ET. As the official trailer has already been released, Food Network welcomes chef Jeff Mauro, who earlier joined as the co-host, and will be joined by chef and restaurateur Tiffany Derry as the co-emcee.

As other celebrities, including Dancing With the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy, will also be joining this season, co-host Tiffany Derry is heard saying in the teaser,

“The mess over here, my goodness!”

Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check participant Lisa Barlow opens up about her eating habits

As Lisa Barlow will be displaying her culinary skills on the hit Food Network, the RHOSLC alum says,

"I love fine dining, I love eating out," she says, "but I don't cook … Cooking takes too much time. You have to go to the grocery store, look around, and find everything. By the time I get home, I'm too tired to make anything."

Lisa Barlow has revealed that her culinary skills and expertise include “one grilled cheese and a batch of hot dogs made in a microwave, which she didn't know how to turn on. Barlow is known for her love for junk food — specifically “Wendy's as she has a very convenient, ongoing partnership with the brand. McDonald’s and Taco Bell, and has even shared her go-to orders."

The reality television star opened up to Bravo TV about her diets and eating habits while saying:

“What we always have in our fridge: milk, water, flavoured waters,” Lisa says in the clip. “You know I love my cheese. I live on cheese and chocolate, so we always have a lot of cheese, fresh-cut veggies — my kids [Jack and Henry] are nourished — and fresh salads.

Barlow stated that contrary to people thinking that she doesn't eat much, she eats healthy, as they used to own a five-star restaurant in Park City, as the Bravo star said.



"Like, I have a good diet too.”



Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check: What do we know?

All the celebrities will be showing those culinary qualities, as one of these stars will win $25,000, and the cash prizes will be given to the charity of their choice after being dubbed the champion. The upcoming season will also have a bittersweet beginning as it marks the first season since the long-time host Anne Burrell passed away at the age of 55.

The feature chef, Jeff Mauro and chef and restaurateur Tiffany Derry will be leading the rival teams through an “intense, entertainment-themed boot camp designed to turn kitchen catastrophes into confident cooks.” Betsy Ayala, the head of content at Warner Bros. Discovery, has issued a statement, stating:

“The kitchen is not where this season’s celebrity recruits shine, but Jeff and Tiffany are determined to change that. Worst Cooks is where comedy and cooking chaos collide, but in the end, some impressive culinary transformations will blow our audience away.”

