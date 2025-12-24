Midsomer Murders season 25 cast: Every character featured in the crime-drama series and the actors behind them

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - JUNE 18: Nick Hendrix,Fiona Dolman and Neil Dudgeon from 'Midsomer Murders' attend a photocall during the 57th Monte Carlo TV Festival : Day 3 on June 18, 2017 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Midsomer Murders season 25 returns with DCI John Barnaby and DS Jamie Winter tackling four new feature-length cases, rolling out weekly from December 8, 2025. The series keeps its contrast of postcard villages and ugly secrets. Still, the set pieces go bigger: a mudlarking-linked death, a lawn bowling club rivalry, an engagement party derailed by a lethal booby trap, and a school PTA meeting that turns deadly.

The four instalments are Treasures of Darkness, Lawn of the Dead, Death Strikes Three, and Top of the Class, each built as a self-contained mystery. Alongside Barnaby and Winter, Sarah Barnaby, Dr. Fleur Perkins, Betty Barnaby, and Dr. Catherine “Kath” Bullard remain part of the Causton orbit, keeping the world familiar.

The guest cast is where season 25 expands, since every episode drops the detectives into a new village network of victims, suspects, and local grudges. That structure keeps the returning cast small and makes the episode-by-episode ensemble the key attraction.

Midsomer Murders Season 25 cast: Returning characters and the actors behind them

1) Neil Dudgeon as DCI John Barnaby: Dudgeon returns as Barnaby, the Causton CID lead who steers every investigation. He is also known for Life of Riley. His training is commonly reported as from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

2) Nick Hendrix as DS Jamie Winter: Hendrix continues as Winter, Barnaby’s partner who runs interviews and follow-ups. He is also known for Marcella. His actor bios often cite Royal Academy of Dramatic Art training.

3) Fiona Dolman as Sarah Barnaby: Dolman plays Sarah, Barnaby’s wife, kept as a steady presence while the season’s cases take priority. She is also known for Unforgotten. Season materials do not spotlight an official alma mater line.

4) Annette Badland as Dr. Fleur Perkins: Badland remains Dr. Fleur Perkins, the pathologist who anchors cause-of-death detail and timing. She is also known for Ted Lasso. Her training is commonly linked to East 15 Acting School.

5) Isabel Shaw as Betty Barnaby: Shaw continues as Betty, keeping the Barnaby home-life thread present without overt focus. She is best known for her work in Midsomer Murders.

6) Alwyne Taylor as Dr. Catherine “Kath” Bullard: Taylor returns as Dr. “Kath” Bullard, the Causton GP who provides a practical community link for the team. He has appeared across British television, and his role supports the procedural rhythm of Midsomer Murders. As per AMC Networks' press release dated November 18, 2025, the press release framed the season’s range as,

“From a mudlarking murder to a bowling club killing and a grammar school homicide.”

Midsomer Murders season 25 release date, episode list, and what the team has teased

Season 25 of Midsomer Murders brings four feature-length episodes released weekly from December 8 through December 29, 2025. As per AMC Networks' press release dated November 18, 2025, the press release stated,

“premiering exclusively in the US and Canada on Monday, December 8.”

25x01 Treasures of Darkness (December 8, 2025) is framed around a “treasure” and a killing.

25x02 Lawn of the Dead (December 15, 2025) ties a murder to a lawn bowling club in Midsomer Deverell.

25x03 Death Strikes Three (December 22, 2025) starts with a booby-trapped cuckoo clock at an engagement party.

25x04 Top of the Class (December 29, 2025) begins with a headteacher murdered during a PTA meeting. As per AMC Networks' press release dated November 18, 2025, the press release stated,

“This season is one of the wickedest yet.”

Midsomer Murders season 25 guest cast by episode: Every new character and who plays them

Guest casting is central to Midsomer Murders because each episode builds a new village ensemble.

Treasures of Darkness: Andrew Livingstone (Adrian Rawlins), Beau Selby (Poppy Miller), Rick Holiday (Tony Way), Corrie Williamson (Jayde Adams), Hannah Eastwood (Kerri Quinn), Joe Talbot (Dan Mersh), Kam Karlsen (Robert Gilbert), Cora Gummer (Aroop Shergill), Alexander Moore (Noel Clarke), Dylan Marlow (Tim McMullan), Ceri (Vicki Michelle).

Lawn of the Dead: Archie Pollock (Peter Davison), Harry Peterson (Adam Rayner), Chloe Gillan (Lucie Shorthouse), Ruth Gillan (Sarah Hadland), Libby Trevor (Lu Corfield), Jack Pollock (Richard Goulding), Dale McManus (Elliott Rogers), Jenny Pollock (Moyo Akandé), Ollie Peterson (Henry Lawfull), Wilf Worrell (Frazer Hines), Lucas Shaw (Will Close).

Death Strikes Three: Sir Alan Bruce (Kevin McNally), Myrtle Bruce (Rebecca Front), Sylvia Bruce (Emily Barber), Kimonie Bullitt (Andi Osho), Noah Conoboy (Joe Dixon), Brad Furbank (Joseph Ollman), Nessie Copeland (Elizabeth Bower), Frankie Bruce (Libby Mai), Saj Solanki (Sanjeev Kohli).

Top of the Class: The premise is a PTA meeting murder at a school, but a complete guest cast roster depends on full-screen credits being reflected consistently across databases.

