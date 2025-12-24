When is the season finale of American Monster on ID? Release date, case explored, and more

The last season of Investigation Discovery's true-crime series American Monster is scheduled to end with an eerie, intense, and unsettling finale. The series, which is well-known for some actual crime home films and episodes, includes images and first-person interviews, exploring how seemingly normal people may be capable of horrifying acts of violence.

As the season comes to an end, fans may expect an unexpected end and make sure the audience adheres to the show's horrifying premise.

The last episode is expected to make viewers consider the warning indications that are sometimes overlooked until it's too late.

American Monster season finale: Exact release date and time



American Monster season finale will air on Investigation Discovery on Tuesday, December 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The last episode will reveal some startling details about the Jenea Harvison case.



American Monster: Which case is being exposed in the final episode?



The tragic story of Jenea Harvison, a 29-year-old CEO whose life seemed to be headed in the right direction, is the subject of the "Double Take" finale episode.

Jenea was regarded by those around her as having everything under control because she was intelligent, driven, and successful in her career.

Additionally, she was a strong advocate for her husband, Roy Harvison, who wanted to play professional football.

However, animosity started to rise behind closed doors as Roy's athletic aspirations fell short. Investigators and people close to the pair claim that the disparity between Roy's unfulfilled aspirations and Jenea's career success led to emotional pressure and anger in the marriage.

From the outside, what appeared to be a cooperative relationship was actually falling apart in perilous ways.

Using firsthand video and interviews, American Monster revisits the case to demonstrate how hidden rage, wounded pride, and resentment grew over time.

In the end, the episode shows how these stresses led to a horrific act of violence that shocked family members and the larger society by taking several lives.

The season conclusion, which focuses on the Jenea Harvison case, reaffirms the central idea of the show: monsters don't necessarily appear menacing.

They can occasionally coexist peacefully with us, disguising themselves under love, ambition, and normalcy, until the repercussions are too great to ignore.

Stay tuned for further updates!