Elena Arena case on American Monster - A complete timeline of events

American Monster season 13, episode 9 (Image via Prime Video)

In the suburbs of Virginia Beach, what appeared to be a passionate romance between free-spirited Elena Arena and rugged Brandon Wysong unraveled into tragedy. Elena met Brandon, who seemed like the ideal partner and stepfather to her children.

Their relationship, however, hid layers of jealousy, arguments, and control that built up over the years.

On November 4, 2019, this tension exploded when Brandon shot Elena Arena in their home, leaving her three young children to witness the horror and call for help.

The 34-year-old mother of four died from a gunshot wound to the head. This case highlights the often unseen signs of domestic violence in everyday families.

Featured in the season 13 episode Draw a Picture of American Monster, it delves into home videos and interviews revealing the couple's hidden struggles.

It premiered on Investigation Discovery (ID) on December 23, 2025. Episodes stream on discovery+, Max, and Hulu.

American Monster: The early years of Elena and Brandon's relationship

Elena Arena was a radiant woman from Virginia when she got into a relationship with Brandon Wyatt Wysong, who promised excitement as well as stability.

She had already had a child of her own when she met Brandon, who had a history of crimes that included fraud and burglary.

They married and had a family of their own and were blessed with three kids.

He came across as very committed and also took on an almost paternal role when he started taking care of Elena's eldest, too, making Elena Arena a mother of four.

To their neighbors, they came across as an ordinary couple who shared an address on the 800 block of Westminster Lane. However, nothing was further from the truth, and some tension existed.

The pair navigated daily life, raising their kids amid the routines of suburban Virginia Beach.

This phase, lasting several years before 2018, set the stage for deeper conflicts, as small disagreements began to reveal cracks in their bond, as per Wavy.

Rising tensions: Frequent domestic calls (August 2018–October 2019)

Already, by August 2018, the Wysong residence had become a familiar destination for the police in Virginia Beach, with at least 20 responses for domestic incidents over the following 15 months.

Brandon’s temper had been described as volatile, with loud arguments drifting into the otherwise peaceful street.

But as always, Elena Arena remained resilient and tried to keep her children away from the tumult, although the incidents showed that there was serious strife over issues of jealousy and control.

"He could be so volatile and angry that you'd avoid him,” remembered one member of the community about Brandon’s temperament. Rumors swirled that some neighbors were intimidated by the possibility of this situation getting out of hand.

Sometimes, Elena had to flee the house momentarily with the children during angry episodes, according to WTKR.

The fatal confrontation: November 4, 2019

On November 4, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., Elena Arena and her three young sons had left to get away from Brandon’s agitated behavior earlier, but soon returned for their oldest son’s cat, as the cat was pregnant.

Upon their return, they discovered their home in shambles, as Brandon had smashed furniture and belongings out of rage.

An argument began in the living room, during which Brandon struck Elena in the forehead with his head. When the tensions reached a boiling point, he grabbed his gun and dragged her into the laundry room that was located next to it.

Of all their children, their oldest had been able to hear Elena's screams and three shots of a gun that hit her in the back of her head. The kid quickly ran to help Elena Arena by placing some towels on the injured area and calling 911 using her mom's phone, as reported by Wavy.

Immediate aftermath and arrest: November 4, 2019

While the scene of the shooting was chaotic, Brandon ran out the back door on foot, abandoning his trembling children. There were also cries of gunfire and shouting of children, and police responded quickly to the scene at approximately 6:33 p.m.

Police surrounded the residence on Westminster Lane and used their K-9 dogs to scan the woods.

Soon, they found Brandon hiding within the woods. He confessed to the shooting and pointed out where he had hidden the gun in a nearby park, which was seized as evidence.

The suspect, aged 31, was taken into custody for first-degree murder, use of a firearm during a felony, and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

The minors, including the eldest, who had courageously called for assistance, were left with their parents, according to WTKR.

Guilty plea and legal proceedings: February 2023

Close to three and a half years since the murder occurred, Brandon Wysong appeared before the courts for guilty charges on February 15th, 2023, for charges reduced from first-degree murder to second-degree murder, use of a firearm duringthe commission of a felony, as well as possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon.

Prosecutors listed evidence of the case, including the eldest child’s account as well as Brandon’s confession, which supported the escalation of the argument from property damage to deadly violence.

His record included two counts of breaking and entering, credit card fraud, forgery, and trespassing, as per 13 News.

Sentencing and lasting impact: May 3, 2023

Just recently, on the 3rd of May this year, a judge in the state of Virginia Beach sentenced Brandon Wysong to 45 years in prison, suspending the sentence of 15 years. The total sentence to be served would thus be 30 years.

The case was described in terms of the irreversible damage caused to Elena’s offspring, who had been left without their mother in what was only an instant of violence, as per Wavy.

Catch American Monster season 13 streaming on ID.

