Why is there no new episode of Sheriff Country season 1 this Friday (December 26, 2025)? Details explained

Actress Morena Baccarin who plays Mickey Fox on Sheriff Country. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

CBS Network and Paramount+’s Sheriff Country premiered its season 1 on October 17, 2025, and was created by Max Thieriot, Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater. The show is an American police and law enforcement procedural drama series and stars actress Morena Baccarin in the role of the main protagonist, Mickey Fox.

Sheriff Country focuses on the story of Mickey Fox, who is an honest sheriff in the small town of Edgewater in California, and how she ends up dealing with her professional job as a law enforcement officer, along with balancing the nuances of being a mother and trying to keep her past buried.

TV Guide reported that CBS Network and Paramount+’s streaming platform will not be airing any new episodes of Sheriff Country for the next two months.

Sheriff Country’s season 1 episode 9, which was titled ‘ Crucible Part 1’, aired on December 19, 2025, and that was the fall finale episode of the show.

Sheriff Country is all set to release its next episode, season 1 episode 10, on February 27, 2026, about two months from now. Meanwhile, during CBS Network’s empty slot on December 26, 2025, at 7:00 pm Central Standard Time, the channel will air a repeat telecast episode of Fire Country.

Details explored why there would be no new Sheriff Country episode airing on CBS Network on December 26, 2025, and when it would air next

CBS Network and Paramount+’s police and law enforcement procedural drama Sheriff Country first aired its initial season’s episode on October 17, 2025, and is currently on its first season.

The show aired its season 1 episode 9 on December 19, 2025; however, for the next two months, there would be no new episodes of Sheriff Country. According to a TV Guide report, the CBS show aired its fall finale and will go on a brief hiatus during the holiday season and the beginning of the new year.

The next sequential episode, season 1 episode 10, will air on CBS Network’s channel and also be streamed on Paramount+’s streaming platform website on February 27, 2026, at its usual time of 7:00 pm Central Standard Time.

Sheriff Country’s season 1, episode 9, ended on a cliffhanger. The main protagonist of the show, Mickey Fox, was shown having to deal with the dangerous Barlows, who were a part of a local community separatist group, after there had been several concerns raised regarding a child’s safety.

The tense situation at Edgewater worsened when the sheriff’s order ended up disrupting operations of the Barlows and their grudge toward Mickey intensified during an already volatile situation.

Mickey’s worst interaction was with Enoch Barlow, the reigning patriarch of the separatist group, who refused to obey any of the law enforcement orders issued by her or the department. However, things got a little better after Enoch calmed down and agreed to the issue of the emergency protective order.

Soon, things again got escalated when he suddenly got arrested on the count of tax evasion by the FBI cops.

In the upcoming season 1, episode 10 of Sheriff Country, on February 27, 2026, the storyline will pick up from the cliffhanger it ended on, with Mickey’s entire office department under gunfire attack from the Barlows.

