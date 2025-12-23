Who is Big Brother's Mickey Lee? The Season 27 housemate’s journey on the show and sudden medical emergency explored

Mickey Lee from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@themickeyclee)

Michaela Chalon "Mickey" Lee, born March 31, 1990, in Jacksonville, Florida, is known for her participation in Big Brother season 27.

Before appearing on the show, she worked as an event curator and was based in Atlanta, Georgia. During the season, Mickey joined multiple alliances, including Peach Cobbler, Tea Party, Triple Threat, and The Melting Pot.

She won one Head of Household competition in Week 4 and achieved one Power of Veto and one Blockbuster win. Mickey was nominated three times, ultimately placing 10th after being evicted by a 6-1 vote, as per Big Brother Fandom.

Her strategic gameplay and alliance-building positioned her as a notable contestant, and she later appeared as a guest panelist on Big Brother: Unlocked on September 5, 2025, discussing her eviction.

Big Brother season 27 star Mickey Lee: From being a housemate to her medical emergency

Mickey Lee’s Big Brother 27 Gameplay

According to Big Brother Fandom, Mickey Lee aligned with returning player Rachel Reilly’s side of the house early in the season. She used a special power to dethrone Rylie Jeffries as Week 4 Head of Household.

After her target won the Power of Veto, her ally Morgan Pope influenced her decision to vote against Jimmy Heagerty, one of Rachel’s closest allies, “for his lack of collaboration during his Week 2 HOH”.

Following Jimmy’s backdoor eviction, Mickey led The Melting Pot alliance, requiring others to agree with her before leaving conversations.

During the season, Mickey was noted for achieving the following in competitions: Week 2 HOH/Advantage win, Week 6 Block Buster win, and Week 7 Power of Veto win.

Despite saving herself twice using the Block Buster and Veto powers, she was evicted in Week 8.

She became the fourth houseguest and second female to win HOH after losing the HOH competition of that week, following Michelle Meyer, Jason Roy, and Quinn Martin.

Her voting history included supporting majority decisions, such as voting for Zae Frederich in Week 1, Amy Bingham in Week 2, Adrian Rocha in Week 3, and others across the remaining weeks.

Mickey’s strategic moves were recorded and confirmed through official competition and voting records from Big Brother 27.

Post-Eviction Appearances

After leaving the Big Brother house, Mickey appeared as a guest panelist during the fourth episode of Big Brother: Unlocked, which aired on September 5, 2025.

During this appearance, she discussed her eviction from the show the previous night. Sources indicate that she remained publicly engaged with Big Brother content, participating in discussions and interviews about the season.

Mickey Lee’s Medical Emergency

In December 2025, Mickey Lee was hospitalized following a series of cardiac arrests caused by complications from the flu. Her Instagram account included a post detailing the situation, captioned,

“Mickey recently suffered a series of cardiac arrests following complications from the flu and is now in the ICU in critical but stable condition."

The post revealed that Mickey is currently in the company of caregivers and family, but the future will be "difficult."

According to the post, the health crisis has not only taken a toll on the emotions of her family but has also hit them financially, leading to hospital bills and the cost of care that is required to be continuous.

Efforts are being made to gather funds for medical treatments that are not covered by insurance, care in the ICU and by specialists, physical rehabilitation, and travel or accommodation for family members.

The post reiterated that every single “donation” would be used solely for her treatment and to demonstrate support to her family.

The supporters were urged to pray, send positive energy, and give healing thoughts, which would be the contributing factors to her recovery. They were also invited to share the fundraiser link.

The post mentioned Mickey's participation in Big Brother and the role of the community in helping her through this difficult time.

