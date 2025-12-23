How many episodes will there be in Stranger Things 5 Volume 2? Details analyzed

Stranger Things 5 season 2 (Image via Instagram/@strangerthingstv)

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 arrives as a Christmas binge for fans. The second volume premieres on Netflix on December 25. It comes nearly a month after Volume 1 released the first four episodes of the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix series.

But unlike Volume 1, Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 will only have three episodes. Netflix is keeping the eighth and final episode a separate viewing experience with options to watch it at home or in movie theaters.

And while Volume 2 may be shorter than Volume 1, it's in no way brief. Episodes 5, 6, and 7 are due to give viewers a full cinematic experience each with how long they are. It will be a three-hour-plus-long marathon for viewers once Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 arrives on Christmas Day.

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 episode count, runtimes, and release date

There are four more episodes left in the series, but the Volume 2 rollout will only include three of the four remaining episodes. It includes episodes 5, 6, and 7.

They drop at the same time on December 25 at 8:00 pm Eastern Time. Here's the confirmed runtimes of every episode in Volume 2 from Ross Duffer:

Episode 5: Shock Jock - 1 hour, 8 minutes

- 1 hour, 8 minutes Episode 6: Escape from Camazotz - 1 hour, 15 minutes

- 1 hour, 15 minutes Episode 7: The Bridge - 1 hour, 6 minutes

They are close in length to the first batch of episodes of season 5. But the finale on December 31 will be over two hours long.

What is Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 going to be about

A final battle is looming in the remaining episodes of Stranger Things 5. There's one greater goal introduced throughout the season, which is to find and kill Vecna. But it's not a straightforward task, as he has vanished and his whereabouts and plans remain a mystery.

There are a lot of things to look forward to in Stranger Things 5 Volume 2. It will continue the subplots introduced in the first four episodes. That includes more intel on the cryptic Upside Down. Some of the lore has already been explored. But more details are expected to emerge as the season continues.

Aside from uncovering the truths and dark secrets of the town of Hawkins, the heroes will be up in arms against Vecna. They will have to race against time after Vecna successfully abducted the 12 children he needs to take over the world. Hawkins being on lockdown and authorities still looking for Eleven aren't making their job any easier.

Is there a trailer for Stranger Things 5 Volume 2

Netflix released the trailer for Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 on December 16. It teases a lot of action-packed scenes and troubling moments for the heroes. Demogorgons are hunting down Max's body and Lucas is desperate to save her.

Eleven has also turned to Eight to help find and defeat Vecna, while Steve and Dustin make a pact to fight together until death. Dustin also revealed in the teaser trailer that everything they thought they knew about the Upside Down has been "dead wrong."

There's one more episode left in the series after Volume 2. The finale episode drops on New Year's Eve. Fans can either stream it on Netflix or watch it in over 500 cinemas in the US for a limited theatrical release from December 31 to January 1.