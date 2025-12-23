How to watch The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Season 2 online? Streaming options explained

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball poster (Image via Instagram/@cartoonnetworkofficial)

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Season 2 is now streaming exclusively on Hulu in the United States. All 20 episodes dropped on December 22, 2025 at 12:00 am PT / 3:00 am ET.

Created by Ben Bocquelet and produced by Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, this revival continues the beloved Cartoon Network series The Amazing World of Gumball (2011–2019).

It follows 12-year-old blue cat Gumball Watterson, his adopted goldfish brother Darwin, his genius sister Anais and their parents Nicole and Richard, who live in the bizarre town of Elmore.

The show uses many animation styles, including 2D, 3D, CGI, live-action puppetry and photorealistic elements.

The voice cast features Alkaio Thiele as Gumball, Hero Hunter as Darwin Kinza, Syed Khan as Anais Teresa, Gallagher as Nicole and Dan Russell as Richard.

Season 2 continues directly from the first revival episodes released earlier in 2025. It brings more humor and answers several mysteries from the original series.

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 2: Streaming options explored

Season 2 launched in full on December 22, 2025, exclusively in the US. All episodes are available to stream right away.

Hulu: The primary US streaming platform. Requires a subscription (ad supported or ad free plans available). Bundles with Disney+ and ESPN+ are also offered.

The primary US streaming platform. Requires a subscription (ad supported or ad free plans available). Bundles with Disney+ and ESPN+ are also offered. Hulu on Disney+: Available through Disney Bundle for eligible subscribers.

Available through Disney Bundle for eligible subscribers. Outside the US: Starts February 2, 2026, on Cartoon Network channels and HBO Max in many regions.

Starts February 2, 2026, on Cartoon Network channels and HBO Max in many regions. Early access for international viewers: Use a VPN to connect to a US server and watch on Hulu now.

Use a VPN to connect to a US server and watch on Hulu now. No free legal streaming options are currently available.

What is The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 2 all about

Season 2 cranks up the absurdity in Elmore with the Watterson family at the centre of increasingly unhinged events.

Gumball leads Darwin, Anais and the entire town into ridiculous situations like battling a malevolent fast food corporation or confronting a creepy AI fixated on Nicole or trying to stop Banana Joe from wearing pants.

Memorable episodes show a failed promposal where Penny pretends to die, wild animals invading the suburbs and a group of student witches holding a yearbook séance.

The season also ties up major loose ends from the original series, including the return of arch villain Rob and the mysterious Void.

The official trailer features fast jokes, mixed animation styles and clever self aware humor. It appeals to both children and adults.

Viewers can expect social satire, family moments inside the craziness and creative visuals that feel new but still true to the original show.

Seasons 3 and 4 have already greenlit. The announcement came as a holiday surprise in December 2025.

Where to watch The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 2

Stream The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Season 2 on Hulu or through Hulu on Disney+ in the US.

International viewers can watch on Cartoon Network and HBO Max starting February 2, 2026.

Stay tuned for more such updates!