Are Love Is Blind: Italy stars Ludovica and Davide still together? Details explored

Ludovica of Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Instagram/@ludinina)

Netflix’s Love Is Blind: Italy season 1 featured Maria Ludovica Cappello and Davide Aulicino, who formed a connection inside the pods during the show.

Despite developing a bond and pursuing a relationship, Ludovica and Davide did not remain together following the series.

The relationship between the two ended at the altar when they gave different answers: Ludovica was willing to go on while Davide was not.

Different sources and the show's official statements say that the break-up was due to incompatibility in the area of long-term expectations, and Davide himself admitted that their dreams for life were not the same.

The pair no longer appears to maintain a close relationship.

Love Is Blind: Italy stars Ludovica and Davide's current relationship status

Relationship Journey During Love is Blind: Italy

Maria Ludovica Cappello stepped into the pods looking for a partner for life and pointed out Davide Aulicino and Nicola Botticcini as her main connections.

Ludovica's very first conversations with Davide had some moments when he pulled back during talks, which made Ludovica feel upset.

Later, Davide apologized and Ludovica decided to give him a chance.

When they met outside the pods, Ludovica remarked that Davide did not correspond to her first physical expectations, but the emotional connection had already strengthened.

The time they spent in the pods and the following retreat included talking about previous relationships, such as Davide leaving house keys to the past casual lover, which raised doubts for Ludovica.

After they agreed to live together, Ludovica and Davide kept on sorting out these issues. Davide said that he was feeling stressed, while Ludovica noticed a shift in intimacy and emotional closeness.

Although they were trying hard, these challenges added to the existing tension in their relationship, which remained unsolved by the time of the wedding ceremony.

Differences at the Altar

Ludovica on her wedding day, showed her willingness to embrace a life with Davide, but the latter expressed that he didn't visualize a common future in the long haul.

During the reunion, Davide proclaimed that Ludovica had poured a lot into the relationship and that he was trying to keep the relationship going.

He said that the reason for his refusal to marry was the realization that their life goals and views were not the same.

Ludovica admitted to trying to solve the problems in the relationship, and Davide signaled that he wanted to continue communications, although the pair seems not to be particularly close anymore.

Insiders from the program report that this gap in dreams and plans was the main cause of their parting.

Professional and Personal Pursuits

Maria Ludovica Cappello is working as an e-commerce manager, directing the online sales tactics, taking care of the campaigns, the consumer data analysis, and the digital brand's image throughout the platforms.

Her job also includes predicting trends and controlling the online customer experience.

Ludovica is also involved in traveling, both locally and internationally, and she goes to places like Mykonos, Saint-Tropez, and the different seaside areas of Italy.

Davide Aulicino is working as an insurance entrepreneur, taking care of client portfolios, giving advice concerning risk management, and developing his business projects.

His profession offers him a lot of flexibility, thus he is able to travel frequently for leisure with friends and family. Davide's destination for travel is Ischia, Capri, and other places in the Mediterranean Sea.

The two are in the same situation in terms of work duties, but they have independent lifestyles, with travel being one of their common interests.

Current Status

According to the various show reports and the reunion, Ludovica and Davide have broken up. The wedding was the last step and the couple's different views on the future were the main reason for their breakup.

The two still work on their careers and follow their hobbies separately, without any official news about their love affairs.

