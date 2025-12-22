Against all odds, the couples who said yes in the Love Is Blind Italy finale

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: Italy ends its latest season with an episode about wedding days and final decisions. The finale follows four engaged couples as they get ready for the altar and decide if they want to get married.

Each couple takes part in a wedding ceremony, which is part of the show’s format, even if the final answer is no.

The episode shows moments from the morning of the weddings. This includes talks with family members, friends, and the cameras.

The participants think back on their time in the pods, their days living together, and their meetings with each other’s families. Some talk about doubts and timing. Others talk about feeling comfortable and understood. These moments lead into the wedding ceremonies, where each person must give a clear answer about marriage.

The finale moves between the different couples. It shows them getting ready, welcoming family members, and standing at the altar. Viewers see how each person deals with the pressure of making a big decision in front of others. The episode also shows short scenes after the ceremonies, where the couples react right after saying yes or no.

By the end of the episode, two couples choose to get married, and two couples do not. These results end the main part of the season and lead into the reunion episode, where viewers are expected to learn what happened to the couples after filming.

Hyoni and Alessandro’s wedding ceremony in Love Is Blind: Italy

Hyoni and Alessandro’s wedding ceremony is shown in full during the finale. Before the ceremony, both speak about their experience in the experiment. Hyoni talks about how she imagined her wedding day and says,

“I’ve always pictured a fairytale wedding.”

Alessandro speaks about their relationship and explains that he feels comfortable being himself with her.

Hyoni also shares a moment with her parents before walking down the aisle. During this conversation, she reflects on her journey and tells them,

“Whatever happens today, I’ll be happy because I put it all on the line to be here.”

Her parents attend the ceremony, and a translator is present to help them follow the vows and questions.

At the altar, Hyoni talks about entering the experiment with the hope of finding a life partner. She explains that the experience felt natural despite the unusual setup. When asked for her decision, she confirms that she wants to move forward with the relationship.

Alessandro is asked next. He shares that his feelings have grown over time and says that with each day, he has fallen more in love. He ends his response with “I do.” After both say yes, the couple exchanges rings and is declared married. Family members react emotionally, and the ceremony ends with the couple leaving together.

Other couples’ decisions at the altar in Love Is Blind: Italy

The finale also includes wedding ceremonies for three other couples. Nicola and Karen both reach the altar and decide to get married. Their ceremony takes place earlier in the episode.

Family members attend, including Karen’s son. When asked the final question, both Nicola and Karen said yes. The ceremony ends with the couple leaving together as a married pair.

Davide and Ludovica do not get married. During their ceremony, Ludovica speaks at length before confirming her answer. Davide then gives his response and says, “My heart unfortunately says no.”

His decision ends the relationship at the altar. After the ceremony, the two speak again and discuss their differences. Davide states that he does not want to continue dating.

Parmi and Gergana also do not get married. At the altar, Gergana gives her answer and says, “Today, my answer is no.” Parmi accepts the decision. After the ceremony, they talk privately and acknowledge that timing and family concerns influenced their choice.

In total, the finale shows four wedding ceremonies. Two couples get married, and two couples leave without marriage.



