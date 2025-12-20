"Take the leap": Love Is Blind: Italy's Alessandro opens up about his feelings leading up to his big day with Hyoni

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: Italy star Alessandro Bianchin recently shared his honest thoughts on the finale of the Netflix series, expressing his feelings when it was time for him to marry Hyoni.

In an Instagram video posted on December 18, 2025, Alessandro opened up about the final day, admitting it was a mix of ecstatic happiness along with fears and anxiety.

However, he noted that it was important to pursue the feeling, especially if one felt remotely confident about what lay on the other side of the fear.



“I truly believe that if there’s even a small part of you that believes in it, take the leap,” he said.



The Love Is Blind: Italy star added that he believed in chasing his goals even when he felt anxious about making that decision.

All he needed to convince himself to take the risk, in this case, marry someone he met sight unseen, was his faith that there was a chance things would go well.

The Love Is Blind: Italy finale saw Alessandro and Hyoni accept one another as husband and wife at the altar and head toward a new life together.

While their relationship status remains undisclosed, netizens hope that the couple is still together.

Love Is Blind: Italy star Alessandro believes in taking the risk rather than holding back out of fear







In the Instagram video, he did not explicitly mention Hyoni’s name or their wedding, but implicitly referred to it by explaining how he felt in the moments that led up to the big day.

Alessandro admitted that when it came to “that moment,” he felt overwhelmingly happy and joyous.

However, with that feeling of excitement came fear and nervousness, since it was a big decision that would change his life.



“It was a mix of terror, anxiety, and happiness altogether that takes you [to that moment],” Alessandro said.



That said, the Love Is Blind: Italy cast member believed that when there is even a small part that has faith in the future and wants to take the risk, it is better to act on it rather than hold back out of fear.



“It’s better to take the risk – eh, then it goes! But you enjoyed it all the way – than having fear of making mistakes… and therefore not trying to do anything,” he explained.



Alessandro added that he strongly followed this principle in his life, and preferred throwing himself into situations whenever “there’s even the slightest chance.”

During the season finale, when Alessandro expressed how nervous he was, his best man advised him to follow his heart and “go for it,” confident it would turn out to be the right decision.

While speaking to the cameras, Alessandro confessed that he was falling “more and more in love with Hyoni.” Consequently, he wanted to act as he felt in that moment.

At the altar, he told Hyoni that he found her when he followed his heart and his instincts, and together, they developed a connection that they “savored” and enjoyed.



“I’m here now, heart on my sleeve, no walls to tell you that you really make me feel immense joy,” he expressed.



With that, Alessandro and Hyoni said “yes” to a life together as husband and wife.

In the closing segment of the episode, Alessandro professed his love to Hyoni, stating he had never been unsure about their relationship.

Fans will now have to wait until December 22, 2025, to watch the reunion and see if Alessandro and Hyoni are still together.

Stay tuned for more updates.