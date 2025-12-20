“Where is Spinelli” — General Hospital viewers call for the detective to solve the disappearing evidence mystery

General Hospital © ABC

General Hospital fans want the detective to figure out the mystery of the evidence that went missing. The loyal fans are now focused on the footage from Willow Tait's intense custody hearing that is missing. They think that only one tech whiz can figure out the truth about these changed files.

The mystery includes proof that disappeared at the most needed time. In the episode from December 18, the plot got more complicated when Valentin Cassadine told Carly Spencer that Jack Brennan probably used WSB technology to delete videos of him doing illegal things that were incriminating. Due to this digital tampering, the court case is now in complete disarray, and fans are looking for clues about who is really in charge.



General Hospital Fans - Official posted on Facebook on December 19, 2025,

Now would be the PERFECT time for Spinelli to show up…

Because if anyone can track down the missing footage from Willow’s court case, it’s him. 👀💻

With evidence mysteriously disappearing and too many questions left unanswered, you can’t help but wonder —

Where is Spinelli when we need him most?

The official General Hospital Fans Facebook page posted on December 19, 2025, that now would be the perfect time for Spinelli to show up. The post emphasized that he is the only one who can track down the missing footage.





General Hospital viewers call for the detective to solve the disappearing evidence mystery (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official )



A fan named Colleen Kenney mentioned,

Agree & why isn’t he combing through the footage from the Quartermaine mansion to show what Willow did for the custody hearing. She’s mentally unstable

Another fan named Patricia Taylor Larsen

Spinelli can do it !!!"

General Hospital viewers call for the detective to solve the disappearing evidence mystery (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official )

A GH fan, Irene DeCata, commented,

Ok Spinelli do your thing. Get thst footage back

General Hospital fans want Damian Spinelli to return and use his hacking skills to recover the lost data. They are convinced that his expertise is the missing piece required to expose the manipulation surrounding the "Who Shot Drew?" storyline and Willow's trial.

Another fan Dawn Renay mentioned,

Yes!!! Get Spinelli!!!!

A fan Kathlene Rye mentioned

Where is Spinelli?????

Carol Carbray Meegan stated,

SPINELLI !! TO THE RESCUE!!👍😍

General Hospital fans call for the detective to solve the disappearing evidence mystery

Since recent events in Port Charles, the demand for Damian Spinelli's return has reached a fever pitch. People saw that important evidence was still not present as Tracy Quartermaine and Dante Falconeri were called to testify at Willow's trial. A lot of theories have come up since the video of Carly's racketeering disappeared. Valentin told a shocked Carly that the WSB has the right technology to change and delete digital files.

This revelation proves that the evidence didn't just disappear by chance. Jack Brennan's decision to keep Carly under his thumb was planned. Fans say that the police and lawyers aren't ready to deal with this much high-tech trickery. They think that only a highly skilled hacker can get past the WSB's encryption and find the original video.

As Jason Morgan asks Josslyn Jacks for help, we feel him missing even more. Jason is good at figuring things out, but he doesn't know how to code as Spinelli does. The story has gotten to a point where a digital breakthrough is the only thing that makes sense to do next. Spinelli is the only person who can tell everyone how Jack has been manipulating them.

General Hospital episodes are available to stream on ABC.