What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for December 18, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

Thursday’s General Hospital episode, airing December 18, 2025, delivers major developments across Port Charles as personal alliances, long-buried secrets, and a high-stakes courtroom battle collide. Jason quietly seeks Josslyn’s help as Britt’s situation grows more dangerous, forcing Joss to question her trust in the WSB and in Jack Brennan.

Meanwhile, Valentin shocks Carly by revealing how deeply Jack may have manipulated events surrounding the FBI case against her. At the same time, tensions escalate at Lulu’s home when Jack pressures her over Charlotte, prompting troubling warnings about Valentin and Nathan’s past.

Elsewhere, Britt opens up to Brad about her survival, captivity, and ongoing ties to Sidwell, while Anna’s captivity takes a chilling turn with a discovery tied directly to her history with Faison.

In court, Willow’s trial intensifies as Tracy, Nina, and Dante testify, missing evidence derails the prosecution, and new suspicions emerge just as Kristina is called to the stand

In Thursday's General Hospital, at her apartment, Anna meditates in silence. A voice comes over the intercom. Pascal orders her, in French, to face the wall so he can bring in her lunch. Anna obeys.

Pascal enters with a tray and studies her notebook. He comments on her writing and her attempts to track where she is being held.

He offers no answers. After he leaves, Anna lifts the tray. She feels something taped underneath. She pulls free a small brown-wrapped package and opens it.

Inside is a paperback copy of The Crystalline Conspiracy by P.K. Sinclair. The inscription reads, “For my muse — C.” Anna recoils in shock.

At Carly’s place, Jack surprises her with an early Christmas gift. He gives her a necklace. He asks why she has been away from work. Carly says she enjoys being home during the holidays. Jack brings up Lulu.

He complains that she will not let him speak to Charlotte. Carly offers to talk to her cousin and says she believes Jack only wants to protect the girl. They share a kiss. Jack leaves.

Valentin emerges from hiding. Carly fills him in on Jack’s frustration with Lulu. She defends Jack’s intentions. Valentin scoffs.

He asks how Carly became involved with Jack in the first place. Carly explains how Jason was forced to work with the FBI.

She says she went to Jack for information. She recalls the racketeering case against her being dropped. Valentin pieces it together. He tells Carly that Jack likely made the evidence disappear.

Carly is stunned. Valentin insists Jack acted for his own gain. Carly struggles with the realization.

At Lulu’s house, Nathan brings Charlotte home from school. Lulu returns from court. She thanks Nathan for helping. She admits she fears Valentin will take Charlotte one day. Nathan reassures her.

He says Charlotte loves her mother. Jack arrives and demands to speak with Lulu alone. Lulu refuses. She insists Nathan stay.

Jack threatens to take Lulu in for questioning if she does not cooperate. Lulu calls his bluff. Nathan insists that Jack leave without a warrant. Jack warns that Valentin will always find Charlotte. He accuses Lulu of putting her daughter in danger.

He claims Valentin raised Charlotte to serve him. Nathan pushes back. Jack leaves, issuing a final warning about Nathan’s past and his connection to Faison.

At Café Cherie, Brad and Britt celebrate their reunion. They order champagne and an expensive meal. Brad presses Britt to explain where she has been. Britt reveals she survived the hook attack.

She says she was taken out of the country by associates of her father. She was kept at a luxury resort and given experimental medication to control her Huntington’s disease.

In return, she worked on illegal cold fusion research. She names Sidwell as the man in charge. She says Pascal oversaw her. Britt admits Jason rescued her and brought her home. She also admits she is still trapped.

She must continue working to receive her medication. Brad urges her to do whatever it takes to survive. When the bill arrives, they realize neither can pay.

Jason arrives at Josslyn’s apartment. He insists the visit remain secret. He confirms the place is swept for bugs. Jason asks for her help.

He says Britt is in danger from the Five Poppies. He wants to understand how Sidwell, Dalton, and Faison are connected. Joss refuses.

She says sharing intel would be treason. Jason reminds her that Britt saved her life twice. He says Britt needs her medication. He asks if Joss can trust him more than Jack.

Joss admits she has doubts about the WSB. She feels used. Jason promises to protect her and Britt. Joss agrees to trust him.

In court, Alexis reminds Willow to stay calm. Dante speaks privately with Justine. The judge calls the court to order. Tracy takes the stand. She recounts finding Drew shot.

She says she covered him with a blanket. She denies touching the weapon. During cross-examination, Alexis asks why Tracy went out in a storm. Tracy snaps that she wanted to confront Drew. Alexis asks if Tracy saw Willow. Tracy answers no.

Nina is called next. She admits she lied and gave Willow a false alibi. She says she wanted to protect her daughter.

Alexis establishes that Willow never asked Nina to lie. Nina says Willow may have believed she shot Drew. The court takes a recess. Alexis warns that traffic camera footage could change everything.

Dante testifies about the weapon, cell records, and traffic images placing Willow near Drew’s home. Justine submits photos from the camera. Alexis objects and demands the original footage. Justine admits it is missing.

The judge rules the photos inadmissible. Alexis challenges the investigation and raises Michael as a possible suspect. Justine objects. The judge sustains. Dante steps down. Justine calls Kristina as the next witness.

