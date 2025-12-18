Former The Voice singer Kata Hay taken into custody on vehicular homicide warrant

Kata Hay (Image via Facebook/@Kata Hay)

Former The Voice contestant Kata Hay is facing trouble from the law once again.

In 2022, the singer had already spent time in jail due to sexual contact with a minor. In addition to the crime, the singer has DUI charges against her.

TMZ’s exclusive report on December 18, 2025, stated that Kata was charged with vehicular homicide.

She had been arrested by the police on December 18, 2025, as per the TMZ report.

Kata gained popularity by appearing on The Voice season 10 in 2016.

She also made headlines by kissing coach Christina Aguilera in the blind auditions.

Former The Voice contestant Kata Hay is also charged with a DUI case in Davidson County

Kata Hay is also charged with another open case, a DUI offense, according to the report by TMZ.

She was charged with driving with an open container of alcohol on December 10.

The records also suggest that she left the accident scene with property damages worth 1500 dollars.

The police had also asked for help from the general public in order to arrest Kata via a Facebook post.

The post was made by the Goodlettsville Police Facebook account on December 17, 2025 and it stated:

“The Goodlettsville Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating Ms. Kata Huddleston.”

The post features a notice and picture of Kata. The notice stated that she has an outstanding warrant for a vehicular homicide and she could be en route to Oklahoma.

The notice also stated that she could be accompanied by a “white male” and is pulling a large camper.

The police department later made another post on the same day thanking people who helped in locating Kata.

The Facebook post on December 17, 2025 stated:

“ The Goodlettsville Police Department would like to thank the multitude of citizens who called in with tips as to the location of Ms. Huddleston. As a direct result we are pleased to announce that she was arrested early this morning in Oklahoma where she will be extradited back to Davidson County.”

Kata was previously arrested for having sexual contact with a minor in 2022. She was a good friend of the victim’s mother, as reported by WKRN on August 17, 2025.

She was staying with the family when she allegedly had sexual contact with her son. Her son was nine years old at the time of incident.

The report mentioned the two incidents which were described by the victim.

On one occasion, she allegedly kissed him and forced herself on him, and on a second occasion she touched him inappropriately.

As reported by the aforementioned publication, Kata admitted to drinking but said that things did not “happen in that way.”

She stated:

“No, it was not a lie. That’s why I plead guilty, but it did not happen in that way.”

She further continued:

“I want to cause no more suffering for anyone. I’m truly sorry.”

Kata was charged with six months in jail with a mental health evaluation.

She was also charged with DUI offenses in 2016 and in 2017 as reported by WKRN on July 1, 2022.

Kata performed ‘Redneck Woman’ in her blind auditions on The Voice season 10.

Christina Aguilera, Adam Levine, and Pharrell Williams turn their chairs after her performance.

She selected Christina Aguilera as a coach and the duo shared the much “talked about kiss.”

She was out of the competition in Week 1 of the playoffs.

Kata Hay released a single named Wanted 2 in 2025, according to her personal website.

Stay tuned for more such updates.













