"Just charm me a little" - Love Thy Nader star Brooks shares what she looks for in dating a guy

Brooks Nader visits Page Six Radio with Danny Murphy and Evan Real at the SiriusXM Studios on August 27, 2025 in New York City (Image via Getty)

Brooks Nader, star of Love Thy Nader, shared her perspective on what she looks for in a man during an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on December 18, 2025. When asked about the right qualities in a man, Nader stated,

"Just, just charm me a little."

She emphasized that her focus is on personality rather than physical appearance or other factors.

According to Nader, a sense of humor and charisma are important, noting that she wants to laugh when interacting with someone.

She reflected on her approach to dating and social interactions, as discussed during the live interview.

Love Thy Nader's Brooks on what she values in dating a man

Brooks on personality over looks

During her appearance on the show, host Andy Cohen asked Nader about her preferences in a partner. She explained,

"I would say I don't even care what you look like anymore. You just need to be, like, the life of the party, and, like, pretty charismatic."

Nader clarified that while charismatic men can sometimes present challenges, the quality she values is the ability to entertain and engage in conversation.

The discussion also addressed Nader’s past dating experiences, including whether she had been involved with men who did not meet typical attractiveness standards.

She confirmed that she had dated an "objectively unattractive" man.

The conversation additionally covered personal boundaries, with Nader noting that she had hooked up with a man with a "small" pen*s, and she clarified that she did not continue a relationship with him.

Addressing rumors and clarifying single status

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on November 19, 2025, Nader addressed rumors regarding her relationship status with other public figures.

After being photographed with Dakota Mortensen at a premiere event, she explained,

"We were just chatting like normal people, and it got spun out of control. There was a rumor that we left together, and I actually left with my sisters. We went to dinner so things spun out of control."

Nader also described Mortensen as "super cute" while confirming that their interaction did not extend beyond a friendly conversation.

The Love Thy Nader star further clarified that she was not involved with Shaun White, explaining that he was simply "saying hi" while she remained inside her car and did not get out.

She reiterated her single status and addressed how the repeated dating rumors affected her family, specifically her father.

She noted that he frequently called to ask about "who’s this one," referring to the different men mentioned in the media, and expressed his confusion over what he should tell his friends in Louisiana about her supposed relationships.

Reflections on past experiences

The interview also covered her experiences at promotional events, where Nader recalled her first makeout in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Love Thy Nader star explained that it involved a high schooler and a black Jeep Cherokee, whose name was Caleb, providing context about her early experiences.

Nader further discussed her current approach to dating, confirming that she maintains a personal system by which she evaluates potential partners.

She described having a "roster" or bench of people she considers, some of whom are removed from consideration while others are promoted within her personal dating framework.

Her statements from Watch What Happens Live and Us Weekly reflect both her social interactions and her single status as of late 2025.

