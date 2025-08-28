Brooks opens up about first-day chemistry with Gleb on Love Thy Nader

Mary Holland Nader, Grace Ann Nader, Brooks Nader and Sarah Jane Nader (Image via Getty)

Love Thy Nader premiered on Freeform on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, with episodes also available for streaming on Hulu.

The new reality series follows sisters Brooks, Mary Holland, Grace Ann, and Sarah Jane Nader as they share their daily lives, careers, and family relationships on television for the first time.

The show begins with a look at their lives in New York City, where the sisters live together in one apartment.

The Nader sisters spoke exclusively with People magazine on August 27, 2025.

The family, originally from Louisiana, has been adjusting to the attention of cameras and the reaction of relatives back home. Brooks Nader explained,

“With our family members back home in Louisiana, obviously, they were like, ‘Whoa, you're going to be on television, like the real TV?’”

She added that while their parents are fully supportive, there were surprises in the first episodes that the sisters wanted to prepare their family for in advance.

The premiere episode also featured Brooks’ on-screen connection with professional dancer Gleb Savchenko. She revealed on camera that they became close from the start of filming.

Brooks and Gleb connection in Love Thy Nader

Another focus of the Love Thy Nader premiere episode was Brooks Nader’s personal life.

The show highlighted her connection with dancer Gleb Savchenko, whom she met during the filming. Brooks shared openly about their immediate chemistry, saying they became close on the very first day.

Brooks shared that they had the "craziest, wildest s*x ever,” in a confessional interview about their first encounter.

The series also addressed Brooks’ past marriage to Billy Haire. She recalled her move to New York City at 19 years old, explaining that her father gave her $1,000 and told her she would have to support herself or “find a boyfriend.”

Brooks said,

“Which I did, thank God, for just the rent purposes,” in reference to her former relationship.

She added that since then her father has trusted that she and her sisters are independent and able to make their own choices.

Later in the episode, Brooks discussed her current relationship with Savchenko, while also sharing a past moment when she discovered text messages that suggested he had been unfaithful.

She explained that the experience was difficult, but the series shows how she continued to move forward and focus on her career and family.

Love Thy Nader premiere balanced these personal storylines with lighter moments from the sisters’ daily lives.

Reactions from the family of Love Thy Nader stars

The first episodes of Love Thy Nader focused on how the sisters’ decision to film a reality show has been received by their parents and extended family.

Growing up in a conservative town in Louisiana, the move to reality television came as a surprise to many. Brooks explained,

“I think that they were shocked but not shocked, because it's very us. However, they have no idea what they're about to watch.”

Mary Holland added that the family had to be prepared for what would be shown: “A lot of surprises coming.” Sarah Jane joked, “Already doing some damage control.”

The sisters also shared that they never asked their parents’ permission to start the project. Brooks said,

“The funniest part about us is that we didn't ask [about doing the show], we just told them.”

Their parents responded with full support and even organized watch parties in Baton Rouge.

Brooks said their parents were supportive, even organizing watch parties in Baton Rouge and encouraging others to tune in.

Another focus of the early episodes is the sisters’ dynamic while sharing one apartment. Grace Ann mentioned that conflicts arise often, but added that despite arguments, they are quick to reconcile and remain close.

From their time in New York to family reactions in Louisiana, Love Thy Nader sets up a season that combines family, independence, and the challenges of sharing personal lives on television.

