Married at First Sight UK's Leigh and Leah are at odds following heated in-laws week row

During In-Laws Week on Married at First Sight UK, tensions flared between Leigh and Leah.

In the October 12 episode, Leigh accused Leah of lying about a conversation she had at a pub regarding her preferred “type” of women.

It all came to a head when Leah said:



“We were all in the pub, and Nelly, Rebecca, and Sarah. And they’re like, ‘What would be your normal type?’ I was like, ‘Oh, like, I normally go for like dark hair, like, gym kind of vibe.’ And one of them was like, ‘Like, that’s Rebecca.’ That was it.”



Upon hearing that, Leigh accused her of lying, saying:



“I didn’t realize that that conversation actually happened, ‘cause you’ve been telling me this whole time that that conversation never happened.”



Leah argued that although she confessed her type was “dark hair, gym kind,” she never specifically took Rebecca’s name.

However, Leigh remained unconvinced, saying she did not “like being lied to.”

Previously, in a Married at First Sight UK episode, the two women hit a rough patch when Leigh disapproved of Leah’s seemingly close relationship with co-star Rebecca.

Although Leah stated that there was nothing between her and Rebecca, Leigh began feeling insecure.

Married at First Sight UK: Leah believes Leigh’s insecurity stems from past trauma







Leigh and Leah’s friends, Nicole and Paula, respectively, visited the couple to discuss the experiment and see how they were doing.

Paula started the conversation, asking the Married at First Sight UK pair if their relationship had developed into a romance or if they were still friends.

Leigh stated that sparking a romantic connection was “the bit” they struggled with.

Although she knew she was not Leah’s “type,” she believed it was Leah’s closeness with another co-star that prevented them from progressing in their relationship.



“There’s this girl in another couple. She’s like that [Leah’s type] to a T. I just felt like Leah was being a little bit overfamiliar with her. It just made me feel a little bit of a type of way,” Leigh said.



She continued:



“I think there was a bit of jealousy there and to me, in that moment, was like, ‘Well, there’s obviously some sort of feeling there ‘cause otherwise I wouldn’t feel that way.’”



Leah then attempted to defend herself by clarifying that there was nothing going on between her and Rebecca.

However, when she recalled the conversation she and the other girls had at the pub, Leigh realized she was not told the entire story.

Although Leah claimed Leigh knew everything, the latter disagreed, accusing Leah of lying to her.

Leigh claimed she did not know whether the conversation between Leah and the other girls had happened at all.

While speaking to the Married to the First Sight UK cameras, Leah expressed her take on the tiff, saying:



“It all just went t*ts up. It went from 0 to 100. She’s got a lot of past trauma from getting lied to, cheated on. So any little thing I do, she jumps on it and thinks I’m lying straight away. I’m so glad Paula was there to witness that.”



Later, during a private conversation with Leah, Paula said that the argument sounded “so ridiculous.”

According to her, it was “nothing” but was still being made into something major. Leah agreed, saying that the entire altercation “annoyed” her.

Elsewhere, Leigh confided in her friend that she firmly believed there were feelings involved in Leah’s relationship with Rebecca.

That said, she stated that all she expected from Leah was a “bit of understanding” so she could move on from things.

With tensions escalating, Leah began to wonder if Leigh was worth making an effort for.

