Beyond The Gates spoilers: Anita and Vernon navigate chaos, Vanessa confronts Joey, and Smitty reveals family-changing news

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

The spoilers for the upcoming episode of Beyond The Gates on October 14, 2025, reveal that things will get extremely dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates, Maryland, and several interesting plot points will be explored and unraveled. According to the spoilers, Anita Dupree and Vernon Dupree, the parental guardians of the Dupree family, will have to navigate a lot of chaos in their lives due to Leslie Thomas’s schemes to make them suffer. Spoilers reveal that the couple will eventually get fed up and make plans to quietly escape from the gated community of Fairmont Crest Estates without announcing it to anybody.

Meanwhile, Vanessa McBride, Doug McBride’s wife, will have a heated confrontational moment with her current romantic interest, Joey Armstrong, the shady casino owner. Vanessa will ask him to back off from her life, especially while she grieves the untimely death of her husband, Doug, with their son, Donnell McBride. In addition to these developments, Bill Hamilton will get a surprise visit from someone, and the plot suggests that it could very well be Dani Dupree, his former wife. Bradley Smitty Smith will make up his mind to propose to his husband, Martin Richardson, in front of their kids, Tyrell Richardson and Samantha Richardson.

What to expect from the upcoming October 14, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the upcoming October 14, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that Vernon Dupree and Anita Dupree will have a conversation with each other regarding all the drama and chaos that they have had to endure in their lives in the last couple of months and end up making a creative plan to make sure that they can espace the gated community of Fairmont Crest Estates where they seem to always get looped into dangers and dramatic moments. Spoilers for the upcoming episode of the show reveal that both of them would catch wind of the impending issues they will have to face after they find out that Leslie Thomas is scheming against them yet again. The couple would make a plan to escape from the community and their Dupree mansion without letting anyone know; however, the plot suggests that they might end up getting caught.

On Beyond The Gates, Vanessa McBride and her romantic interest, Joey Armstrong, the shady casino owner, will be shown having a heated confrontation with each other. Spoilers reveal that Vanessa will end up demanding something from Joey, and he will potentially not end up agreeing with her. The plot hints that Vanessa might ask Joey to back off from her and her son, Donnell McBride, while the two of them grieve the untimely death of Doug McBride as a family. However, Joey will end up questioning why Vanessa feels the need to stay away from him suddenly.

In addition to these developments on Beyond The Gates, spoilers for the upcoming episodes reveal that Bill Hamilton will end up getting an unexpected gift from someone in his life. The plot hints that the mystery person would potentially end up being his former wife, Dani Dupree. Meanwhile, Bradley Smitty Smith will decide to propose to his husband, Martin Richardson, to renew their vows in front of their kids, Tyrell Samantha Richardson.

Fans can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+.