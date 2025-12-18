Survivor 49’s Savannah Louie and Rizo Velovic are the final castaways to return for season 50

Survivor 50 (Image via CBS)

Survivor has wrapped up its season 49, crowning Savannah as the winner on the grand finale that premiered on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, on CBS.

With the end of this season's run, CBS revealed the official trailer of the milestone season 50 of Survivor featuring returning legends, recent players, and surprise celebrity guest stars.

Premiering on CBS on February 25, 2026, at 8:00 pm ET, the Survivor 50 titled "In the Hands of the Fans”, would feature 24 contestants competing, which includes two returning castaways from the 49th season.

The trailer revealed the full cast of the landmark season, which also gave a sneak peek of the two new faces from the latest season, which was Survivor 49: Winner Savannah Louie and Rizo Velovic, who finished in fourth place.

Here is everything about Survivor 50 revealed so far

CBS has released the official trailer for Survivor’s milestone 50th season, “In the Hands of the Fans.”

The high-energy teaser, which aired during Wednesday night’s season 49 finale After Show, confirmed the return of two of the season’s biggest standouts: winner Savannah Louie and breakout strategist Rizo Velovic.

The biggest shock of the Season 50 trailer was the celebrity guest stars that were seen, including country singer Zac Brown, Jimmy Fallon, and a “Billie Eilish Boomerang Idol,” along with a crossover appearance with MrBeast for Season 2 of his reality show Beast Games.

The trailer of Survivor 50 opens with Benjamin “Coach” Wade quoting Magellan:

“Life is for the bold, to seize the opportunity when it comes. Not those poor intrepid souls that stay close to home. But it is the person who goes out in the storm that reaps the high rewards.”

Host Jeff Probst welcomes the 24 contestants on the beaches of Fiji, as he says in the trailer:

"We chose you to represent 25 years of the greatest adventure on television. It’s a big honour, and the only thing we want in exchange for giving you this spot…is everything."

Q Burdetter, a fan favorite, delivers a humorous yet intense warning:

“Make no mistake about it. I’m thinking about winning. I’m about to cancel everything that you can cancel. Your Christmas, your vacation, your doctor’s appointment.”

Host Jeff Probst said in an exclusive interview with Parade, teasing about the new season:

“This is the most excited I have ever been to launch a new season of Survivor. Diehard Survivor fans are going to love it! Newer fans who’ve only been with us for a few years are going to love it! Families are going to love it! Kids are going to love it! And I really hope people who have never watched Survivor will give us a try. Because I genuinely believe if you watch just one episode, you’ll be hooked.”

He further told Parade:

“That’s how confident I am in what this season delivers. It’s big, it’s fresh, it’s completely unpredictable, it’s emotional, it’s shocking, it’s full of redemption and revenge, of support and betrayals! Ultimately, the fans will decide where it ranks, but there is no doubt this will go down as one of the all-time great seasons of Survivor.”

Here is the cast of season 50 featuring the winners, fan favorites, and popular CBS contestants:

Colby Donaldson Jenna Lewis-Dougherty Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick Benjamin “Coach” Wade Cirie Fields Ozzy Lusth Chrissy Hofbeck Aubry Bracco Christian Hubicki Angelina Keeley Mike White Rick Devens Jonathan Young Dee Valladares Emily Flippen Charlie Davis Quintavius “Q” Burdette Tiffany Nicole Ervin Genevieve Mushaluk Joe Hunter Kamilla Karthigesu Kyle Fraser Savannah Louie Rizo Velovic

Stay tuned for more updates.