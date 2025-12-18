Survivor 49 winner Savannah Louie reveals the intense preparation she did before the show

Survivor 49 star Savannah Louie attends CBS Atlanta Fest at RETREAT by The Gathering Spot on September 16, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Savannah Louie, the historical winner of Survivor 49, has been sharing the wild behind-the-scenes details of how she got ready for the CBS show that concluded on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

After dominating the season with multiple challenge wins, including four immunities in the finale, she opened up on Instagram about her pre-game workout routine and nutrition hacks just before the finale.

Her approach was hard, including super intense training, extreme fasting, and cutting out everyday unhealthy addictions like caffeine to toughen up for Fiji's harsh conditions, revealing just how much grit it took for her to outlast everyone.

Here is what the Survivor 49 winner revealed about her preparation before the show

In two recent Instagram posts, the Survivor 49 winner walked fans through the fasting, workouts, and lifestyle changes she used to prepare for the brutal food shortages and physical demands of the game.

Savannah began by addressing one of the biggest challenges players face on Survivor: food, or the lack of it.

“How did I prepare for the food situation or lack thereof in Survivor?” she asked in her video.

She explained that about three months before leaving for Fiji, she created a routine centered around fasting. “I actually did keep in mind a few things as I was getting ready to leave for Fiji,” she said, adding that her goal was to simulate the exhaustion and nutrient depletion players experience in the game.

Her routine included one major fast at the beginning of each week, during which she continued to train hard.

“During my fast, I would continue to work out, do pretty intense workouts,” Savannah shared. The idea, she explained, was to get used to pushing her body while exhausted. “Maybe it’ll help almost mimic what you’re going through when you’re playing Survivor, and you’re not getting a lot of nutrients out there,” she said. Looking back, she admitted, “Now that I say that, it actually sounds insane, but this is what I did.”

Savannah described her weekly schedule in detail. She would eat her final meal on Sunday evening, then work out that same night, usually hot yoga. Monday included two workouts, followed by another workout on Tuesday.

She wouldn’t eat again until Tuesday night or sometimes Wednesday morning, after yet another workout.

“If you’re doing the math, this is about like a 48 to 60 hour fast with several workouts during that time period,” she explained.

While fasting, Savannah made sure to stay on top of electrolytes.

“I feel like that was super important for anyone who’s ever fasting, whether it’s for Survivor or not,” she said. Outside of the fast, she allowed herself flexibility. “I would pretty much just eat whatever the hell I wanted,” she shared, though she noted her diet mostly consisted of whole foods and was generally healthy.

About a month before leaving for the show, Savannah decided to cut out anything her body depended on.

“I decided to cut out anything I was reliant on,” she said. That included caffeine, which she described as “brutal for like the first two weeks.”

She also eliminated sugar, except for fruit, admitting, “I cut out all the sugar, which was hard because I love a sweet treat.” Alcohol was gone too, as she added:

“I’m not really the biggest drinker, but I cut out all the alcohol because I didn’t want to hit the beach and then feel like this huge withdrawal from not having these things that my body is used to.”

One of the most extreme parts of her preparation was her decision to avoid drinking water during workouts. “I wouldn’t drink any water during any of my workouts,” Savannah said.

“I want to try to get my body used to working out without having any water, just in case we’re not allowed to in the game. Keep in mind, like, I’m not a doctor… don’t come for me in the comments," she added.

In a separate Instagram post made earlier, the Survivor 49 winner, Savannah, broke down her full pregame workout routine, calling it “very intense” and “very unsustainable.”

She started Mondays with a leg-focused weight workout, followed by hot yoga at night without drinking water during either session. Tuesdays were dedicated to HIIT workouts similar to Barry’s Boot Camp or OrangeTheory.

Wednesdays were for Pilates and Lagree, while Thursdays brought another HIIT class. Fridays included full-body weight training, often followed by hot yoga, and she added sprint runs at a local park when possible.

Saturdays were her only rest day before jumping back into boot camp workouts on Sundays.

Savannah also explained that her background helped her survive such a demanding schedule.

“I’ve always loved to work out,” she said. “I grew up as a competitive swimmer, so I already felt like I had the swimming part on lock.” She added that she’s done Pilates and Lagree-style workouts for 10 to 15 years, giving her a strong core foundation.

Fear also played a role in pushing herself so hard, as she told:

“I was so paranoid that I was going to be up against some of the men… super buff, super in shape. So that’s why I worked out like a crazy person. I put in a lot of work, and I’m very, very glad I did.”

Stay tuned for more updates.