Juror Kristina challenges Savannah at the finale – Survivor 49 fans react with disbelief

Savannah from Survivor 49 (Image via Instagram/@sahhvz)

Survivor season 49 aired its finale on December 17, 2025, which saw Savannah become the winner as she defeated Sophi and Sage in the final three, having received the most votes from the jurors.

However, her journey to the finish line was not easy. She faced a tough juror in the form of Kristina, who put her in a vulnerable spot after asking her to name “one family member or partner of everybody on the jury.”

The question was a direct criticism of Savannah’s gameplay, as Kristina believed that she never truly invested herself in genuinely getting to know her co-stars, but instead, focused on aligning herself with those who benefited her game.

For Kristina, social gameplay mattered a lot, which was why she challenged Savannah to name one loved one for every juror.

However, Savannah immediately surrendered, admitting that she won’t be able to name any.

But even then, Kristina insisted that she try. At that point, Savannah began listing any tiny piece of information she could remember from the top of her head about her co-stars.

Kristina’s question left Survivor 49 fans shocked, as they took to X to share their thoughts on the exchange.

While some thought her question was valid, others saw Kristina as a bitter juror.

“This might be my most favorite jury question of all time. Imagine living 26 days with these people, sharing your hopes and dreams with them, the least they could do is listen sincerely to your stories. Kristina's feelings are valid,” a netizen commented.

Many Survivor fans disapproved of Kristina’s attitude and her question for Savannah in the finale.

“Kristina’s question would be better if it was just to name a significant detail about each jury member… names of a loved one is so specific for all those people you haven’t met,” a fan wrote.

“Kristina with the dumbest most condescending question in bitter jury history — why the f**k would I care about your family members names?” another one commented.

“Oh Kristina had me this whole game until that question she gave to Savannah at final tribal. Pure hatred,” an X user reacted.

On the contrary, there were many who thought Kristina’s question was valid, since they stayed with one another for a significant number of days.

“Sorry but it is lowkey insane that Savannah can’t name a family member for each jury member. Kristina ate with that. It perfectly highlighted the point she was trying to make,” a person wrote.

“I actually loved Kristina's question and I think people missed it as Soph was mouthing the answer for every single jury member while Savannah couldn't even try for few of them,” another netizen commented.

“Kristina telling Savannah to name a friend or family member of every person on the jury is SAVAGE but lowkey genius to serve the point she was trying to make, I live for the drama,” a fan posted.

Survivor winner Savannah reacts to Kristina’s intentional question at the final Tribal Council

Although Savannah was unable to name one family member of every juror, she managed to recount some personal details about each of them.

The curveball, however, did not impact her game, as she emerged victorious in the end with the most jury votes.

In an interview with TVLine, published on December 18, 2025, Savannah shared her honest thoughts on Kristina’s question, saying:

“I will say, as a longtime fan of the show, as a viewer, I love that question. That is so fun and funny, and watching someone sweat is what Survivor is all about. But in that moment, I was like, ‘Girl, what are you doing to me?’”

Savannah admitted that the question was “crazy,” but also stated that it was within Kristina’s right to ask her that question since she had to vote for someone to win the $1 million prize.

Additionally, Savannah believed that Kristina “wanted to get some clarity” on her social game, adding that Kristina got the answer she wanted to vote for someone else.

Savannah will return to screens in 2026 as a castaway on the milestone season 50 of Survivor.

