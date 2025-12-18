Survivor season 49 finale recap: Final five face off as the endgame begins with immunity wins, idols and a shocking vote-out

Survivor 49 (Image via CBS)

Survivor Season 49 has come to an end, with the finale premiering on CBS on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The episode, "A Fever Dream," brought the final five: Kristina Mills, Rizo "Rizgod" Velovic, Sage Ahrens-Nichols, Savannah Louie and Sophi "Soph" Balerdi to an epic three-hour showdown on CBS Wednesday night, with a quick pause for President Trump's address.

The three-hour grand finale saw the five finalists narrowed down to the top three after two immunity challenges and a fire-making challenge. The trio then faces a jury of their peers to be named "sole survivor."

Two of the final five joined the current jury, which consisted of the eliminated players: Nate Moore, Michelle "MC" Chukwujekwu, Alex Moore, Jawan Pitts, Sophie Segreti and Steven Ramm.

Kristina was voted out first at the final five, while Rizo fell in a heartbreaking fire-making loss at the final four, leaving an all-female final three of Savannah, Soph, and Sage.

Along the way, immunity records were tied, alliances cracked, and the so-called “unbreakable Tres Leches” finally shattered when it mattered most.

Here's what happened on Survivor 49's finale

The Survivor 49 episode kicked off right after tribal, as the final five discussed Rizo's idol. He had lied about it expiring in the final six and saved it for the final five, securing his spot in the final four.

Soph regretted her earlier use of Knowledge Is Power. The next morning, they competed in a camp challenge. They raced to collect puzzle pieces, assembled a map and found an advantage.

Savannah finished the puzzle first. Soph found the advantage in a tree and won it for the next immunity challenge. It shortened one obstacle for her.

The final five competed in an obstacle course with mud pits, grappling hooks, barrel rolls and a puzzle. Soph used her advantage on a ladder section.

Savannah won immunity and a reward of steak, potatoes, wine and carrot cake. She chose Sage to join her.

This was Savannah's fourth individual immunity win, placing her among a select group of women in Survivor history who have earned four individual immunities, joining Kelly Wiglesworth, Jenna Morasca, Kim Spradlin, Chrissy Hofbeck and Rachel LaMont in achieving this milestone.

With Savannah immune and Rizo holding his idol, the target was between Kristina and Sage. Kristina told Rizo and Soph she wanted them as the final three and to vote out Sage.

Savannah told Rizo and Soph she wanted to vote out Kristina due to her fire-making skills. Soph spoke to Sage and said her heart favored keeping Sage, but her head favored Kristina.

At the tribal council, Kristina and Sage made their cases. Rizo played his idol. The votes were - Sage, Kristina, Kristina, Kristina.

Kristina was voted out.

The episode paused for President Trump's address, then resumed. The final four competed in a challenge that involved digging, balancing and maneuvering two balls through a table maze.

Rizo got the balls first but struggled to assemble the table. Soph assembled hers quickly and got both balls in first. She won immunity and a spot in the final three.

Soph said she would decide who joined her in the final three without any advice from others. She told them to practice fire-making.

At the tribal council, Soph chose Sage for the final three. This sent Savannah and Rizo to fire-making.

Savannah got a flame first and built it to burn her rope. Rizo's flame went out. Savannah advanced to the final three. Rizo was eliminated. Jeff called him "Rizgod" when snuffing his torch.

The final three: Savannah, Soph and Sage woke up on their last day in Fiji, marking the first all-female final three in 20 seasons. They sang "Three girls on a beach" to celebrate and shared a final breakfast.

Each talked about their pitch to the jury, explaining why they deserved the win. MC from the jury said she wanted to see them really go after each other as the final three faced the jury at the Final Tribal Council.

Rizo kicked things off with words of encouragement instead of a question, saying he was happy for them with no hard feelings.

Jawan asked about their "whys." Savannah discussed rebuilding after a career setback. Soph shared her immigrant family roots and her experiences of caregiving for her grandma. Sage opened up about a personal loss that drove her to play.

Concluding their appeals, Soph stressed that surviving the most through the social game alone was the most important for the Tribals. Savannah highlighted dodging threats with strategy, relationships, and immunities, while Sage said being herself built her social path to the end.

The jury voted. Viewers saw MC vote for Soph, Steven for Savannah, and Jawan for Sage. Jeff read the votes: Soph, Savannah, Sage, Soph, Savannah, Savannah, Savannah.

Savannah Louie ultimately became the champion, winning Survivor 49 and the $1 million.

