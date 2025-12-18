What is a burn cage incinerator? Latest shocking find amid D4vd investigation explained

D4vd was identified as a suspect a month ago (Image via Getty)

Celeste Rivas’ case has witnessed a new development. While D4vd remains a suspect, a burn cage incinerator was found on the singer’s property in Hollywood Hills. The details were shared by a private detective, Steve Fischer, through X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, December 16.

The news arrived a few months after D4vd left the house that he rented for $20,000 in February last year. Fox 11 Los Angeles stated that the artist’s manager had even signed an agreement for the same.

Fischer added two photos, with one of them showing an incinerator. The other snap had a box that seemingly belongs to the company that created the product, as it reads “Dr. Burn Cage” on top. For the unversed, a burn cage incinerator refers to a cylinder that is made of stainless steel and can easily help to burn yard waste.

Steve wrote in his latest post that he found many things that are common in a farm, instead of someone’s house in the Hollywood Hills. He said that the incinerator can burn anything at 1,600 degrees, which is higher than the temperature that is recorded during human cremations.

“An incinerator is not legal to use within city limits and serves no legitimate purpose at a residential property in the Hollywood Hills. Some will argue that this item was intended as a prop for a video. If that were the case, it raises several obvious questions,” he added.

Steve addressed the presence of the incinerator at D4vd’s house, asking why it was sent to someone’s private property and ordered before an individual went for a world tour.

Private detective says that the incinerator was in good condition: D4vd’s Hollywood Hills house and more explained

As mentioned earlier, Steve claimed in his post that he discovered other things inside D4vd’s property. However, he did not reveal the details of the same. The New York Post stated that the house was searched by the police in September this year, and they collected a few items as evidence.

Steve Fischer wrote on X that the incinerator inside the property weighed around 55 pounds. He clarified that the item was not taken out of the box and was completely new.

“Given that Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s remains were ultimately found in the Tesla trunk, the presence of an incinerator at the same residence associated with that vehicle necessarily raises questions about intent. The Burn Cage was not taken during the search warrant and because it was not used it’s not of importance to any possible criminal investigation,” Steve continued.

Fischer added that the context behind the presence of the incinerator is more important. He claimed that the product’s delivery was accepted at D4vd’s house in Hollywood Hills, adding that the item arrived “under a false name.”

BBC News stated that D4vd’s property was located a few blocks away from where the Tesla car was found. It was the same vehicle where the dead body of Celeste Rivas was found, and the car was reportedly registered to the songwriter.

Around a month ago, the Run Away singer was identified as a suspect in the ongoing investigation. The news was confirmed by an insider for the LAPD. A security hold on the case was issued at the same time after a court order was issued to the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office.