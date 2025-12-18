"for remembering that moment so fondly": Susan Boyle appreciates Timothée Chalamet highly for his kind words

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JULY 02: Susan Boyle attends the world premiere for 'England is mine' and closing event of the 71st Edinburgh International Film Festival at Festival Theatre on July 2, 2017 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images)

Susan Boyle is publicly thanking Timothée Chalamet after he named her one of his all-time favorite Britons. Timothée Chalamet pointed to her 2009 Britain’s Got Talent audition as a moment that stayed with him years later.

Susan Boyle responded with a social media message that echoed the same theme that made her audition travel so far in the first place. She framed it around starting with hope, holding on to a dream, and why that early TV moment still matters.

In her message, Susan Boyle also included the line fans have been repeating since the story broke, thanking him “for remembering that moment so fondly.” The exchange landed while Chalamet is in active promo mode for Marty Supreme, and the clip of his comments has circulated quickly online.

Where Susan Boyle praised Timothée Chalamet for, and what did she say in her message?

Susan Boyle shared her reaction in a social media post after Timothée Chalamet’s comments made headlines during his UK press run. The post was framed as a direct response to the unexpected shout-out, and it focused on gratitude rather than hype. Susan Boyle acknowledged the time gap between her 2009 audition and the way it still lands with people who watched it as teens.

Susan Boyle said in the Instagram post,

“This has been so incredibly touching to read. I’m very flattered, @tchalamet. Those early days were quite something, and to know that moment meant something to you all these years on truly humbles me.”

The line set the tone for the rest of the message, which stayed warm and grounded as she shifted into reflection. Boyle stated,

“Those early days were quite something, and to know that moment meant something to you all these years on truly humbles me.”

That sentence did two jobs at once. It confirmed she understood exactly what Chalamet was referencing, and it explained why the praise hit her now. Susan Boyle remarked,

“We all start somewhere, with a dream and a bit of hope, don’t we?”

She used that line to widen the moment beyond celebrity talk and back into the message that made her audition feel universal. Boyle said,

“We should all dream big!”

She followed that with a direct wish for his career path, tying his current rise to the same dream language he used about her, stating,

“I wish you every success as you continue to dream your own dream. Thank you for your kindness and for remembering that moment so fondly.”

That closing is the emotional center of the exchange. It thanked him plainly, and it put the spotlight back on the idea that one performance can stay with someone for years.

What Timothée Chalamet said about Susan Boyle, and why her 2009 audition still sticks with him?

Timothée Chalamet mentioned Susan Boyle while appearing on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme during promotion for Marty Supreme. The segment included a question about British figures he thought were worthy of receiving the movie’s branded jacket.

Chalamet has been presenting Marty Supreme jackets to people he considers great as part of the rollout. Susan Boyle was the answer that surprised people, mostly because he did not present it as a joke. He tied it directly to her Britain’s Got Talent breakthrough and the emotional whiplash of that first audition. As per the STV News report dated December 17, 2025, Timothée Chalamet said,

“She dreamt big, she dreamt bigger than all of us...She dreamt big – she dreamt bigger than all of us....“Who wasn’t moved by that?”

He also put Susan Boyle inside a wider list of five favorite Britons, alongside Lewis Hamilton, David and Victoria Beckham, and rapper Fakemink, according to the reporting. For readers who remember the original broadcast, Boyle’s audition featured “I Dreamed a Dream” from Les Misérables, and she finished as the runner-up on Britain’s Got Talent.

Why this Susan Boyle shout-out landed now, and what she and Chalamet have been up to lately?

The timing is simple. Chalamet is in a high-visibility promo stretch for Marty Supreme, and the UK interviews have been producing small moments that travel fast.

Susan Boyle's response to the public turned it into a two-way story instead of a one-off quote. The Independent also described Chalamet linking Boyle’s viral audition to early YouTube culture, saying it “was like the advent of YouTube,” and adding,

“I remember that like it was yesterday,”

That context helps explain why the reference felt personal rather than random. On Susan Boyle’s side, the moment was also connected to a quieter recent chapter. She suffered a stroke in April 2022 and later shared a photo of herself in a recording studio in May 2025.

In that light, her message to Chalamet reads as both thanks and a reminder of what the original moment represented, which was a late-blooming dream that turned real in public.

Stay tuned for more updates.