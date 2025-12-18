Who is Anthony House? Character’s connection in Fallout season 2 episode 1 explored

Justin Theroux in ‘Fallout’ season 2 (Custom cover by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [YouTube/Prime Video])

Fallout season 2 is Amazon Prime Video's latest post-apocalyptic drama created by Lisa Joy. The new season kicked off with Lucy and the Ghoul's journey through New Vegas looking for her father, Hank MacLean.

Season 2 episode 1 also introduced an exciting new villain, Robert House, who is a major character in the video games. He briefly appeared in the first season, played by Rafi Silver, but he's taking on a much bigger role in season 2 now that the series is moving to New Vegas.

However, season 2 also introduced a mysterious new character - another Mr. House, Anthony House. But instead of Silver, Justin Theroux is playing the role. Silver still appears as a pre-war version of Robert House, which creates a point of contention for fans. But there's a twist in both Mr. House characters in the series that the video game's lore can help make sense.

Who is Anthony House in the Fallout video games?

Anthony House is Robert House's estranged half-brother in the Fallout video games. Their father owned H&H Tools and both Anthony and Robert inherited a share when both their parents died in an accident. However, Robert claims that Anthony cheated him out of his half of H&H Tools.

Anthony House claims sole ownership of the company, an incident that inspired Robert House to start RobCo, which helps him become more famous and successful than Anthony House ever was. Robert's success made Anthony jealous and a little mad, especially after RobCo took over H&H.

Anthony House initiated a full lockdown of H&H Tools, activating outlandish security measures that eventually turned the factory into a deathtrap. Meanwhile, Anthony's body was never found in the factory.

Is Anthony House in Fallout season 2 episode 1?

Anthony House isn't explicitly revealed or introduced in Fallout season 2 episode 1. But his character is teased in Justin Theroux's character, Mr. House.

While there are fan theories about Robert House being recast in season 2, with Theroux assuming the role from Rafi Silver, there are holes in this theory. For one, Silver still plays Robert House in the second season, so it doesn't make sense to recast the character if Silver is still in it.

Another theory is that there are two Mr. House characters - Silver is the public-facing version, a copycat, but Theroux is the real Mr. Silver. But that theory also doesn't make sense in the original Fallout lore. What makes sense, however, is that there are two Mr. Houses, but they are not both Robert House.

One is Robert House and the other is Anthony House. This means that Justin Theroux's Mr. House in Fallout season 2 episode 1 is Anthony House. And what makes his character interesting to watch out for as the series unfolds is that there is no basis to his character in the video games outside of the references made about him in the factory.

Anthony House's character in the series is a huge blank slate that the show's writers can utilize to create twists in the storyline. The twists in relation to his character have already started in the first episode of season 2, with Theroux's Mr. House appearing in scenes viewers would expect the other Mr. House, Robert, would be in.

Watch episodes of Fallout season 2 on Amazon Prime Video.