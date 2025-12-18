Where was Fallout season 2 filmed? All filming locations revealed

Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell and Aaron Moten (Image Via Getty Images)

Fallout season 2 is here, and fans are eager to know where the new season was filmed. The Prime Video series returned on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, with weekly episodes. Created by Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, the show is based on the famous Fallout video games. Season 2 continues Lucy MacLean’s story as she moves deeper into the wasteland, traveling through the Mojave and heading toward New Vegas.

Fallout season 2 filming locations: All places revealed

Los Angeles was the primary filming location for Fallout season 2, which took place primarily in California. According to the production updates, the shooting started in November 2024. In January 2025, filming was briefly interrupted due to the wildfires raging in Southern California. After the situation improved, the production team continued its work. The filming ended in May 2025.

North Hollywood was one of the filming locations that attracted the most discussion. Between the existing guidelines and restrictions, the production team was allowed to use part of the Valley Plaza mall, which would represent the New Vegas Strip. This area was converted completely with huge billboards and intricate sets. The locations to which Vault 21, Lucky 38, and The Ultra-Luxe were among the references that fans detected. The mall itself is an old establishment, having been in operation since 1951.

Part of the shooting was also done inside the most important Los Angeles studios. Warner Bros. Studio, Sunset Studios, Los Angeles Center Studios, and Studios 60 were among these. The studio areas allowed the filmmakers to construct indoor sets that could not be captured outdoors. It has been reported that sets reminiscent of Freeside and Camp McCarran were created here.

Besides the studios, several streets and districts in Los Angeles were transformed to resemble the show’s broken, post-nuclear era by applying heavy makeup and dressing flats. Buildings were artificially aged, coated with dust and left to appear unoccupied.

What Fallout season 2 is all about

The second season of 'Fallout' begins right after the bang that season 1 ends with. The role of Lucy MacLean is played by Ella Purnell, who reveals the truth by putting The Ghoul, a character played by Walton Goggins, back on the road. The duo travels to perilous places, encountering threats, secrets, and the ruins of ancient cities along the way.

One of the locations in this season is New Vegas, a place that, according to the video game series, is inspired by the game Fallout: New Vegas. Nevertheless, the series does not consider a particular game's conclusion to be the official one. The co-showrunner, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, has pointed out that the powerhouse behind the project has been very considerate of the fans, hence no one canon ending was selected.

The season features the same actors as before: Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Moises Arias and Xelia Mendes-Jones. Moreover, the second season of the series introduces new characters, portrayed by Macaulay Culkin and Justin Theroux, alongside the regular cast.

The series is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. New episodes will be released every Wednesday until the season's end on February 4, 2026.

Stay tuned for more updates.