Jessica Capshaw praises stepfather Steven Spielberg for his upcoming sci-fi movie Disclosure Day

HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: (L-R) Actress Kate Capshaw, director-producer Steven Spielberg and actress Jessica Capshaw arrive at the Premiere Of HBO's 'Spielberg' at Paramount Studios on September 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

Jessica Capshaw, best known for her role as Arizona Robbins on Grey's Anatomy, shared her excitement about her stepfather, Steven Spielberg's, upcoming sci-fi film Disclosure Day, after the teaser trailer was released.

On Instagram, the actress shared the trailer with a heartfelt caption:

"Turns out being proud of your dad never ages out. Disclosure Day is in theatres 06.12.26."

This caption was later edited, but the post highlights the close family bond between Capshaw and Spielberg, who married her mother, actress Kate Capshaw, in 1991.

Jessica has long considered Spielberg her father, even though she was born to Kate's previous marriage.

Her support comes as Spielberg makes his return to science fiction. He pioneered the genre with iconic films such as Close Encounters of the Third Kind and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

What is Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day all about?

Disclosure Day is a sci-fi thriller directed by Steven Spielberg, based on his original idea and featuring a screenplay by frequent collaborator David Koepp, known for his work on Jurassic Park and War of the Worlds.

The story centres on humanity's confirmed discovery of extraterrestrial life and the global fallout from that revelation.

The teaser trailer released in December 2025 features Emily Blunt as a meteorologist disrupted during a live broadcast alongside hints of crop circles, strange phenomena and worldwide reactions.

The logline asks:

"If you found out we weren’t alone ,if someone showed you, proved it to you would that frighten you?"

The ensemble cast includes Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, Eve Hewson, Wyatt Russell and others. John Williams returns to score the film as his 30th collaboration with Spielberg.

This marks Spielberg's first science fiction project since Ready Player One and his first film since The Fabelmans. It taps into current interest in UFOs following recent government hearings and documentaries.

As one of the most successful directors of all time, with films grossing over $10 billion worldwide, Spielberg continues to draw top talent and generate audience anticipation.

The timing aligns with heightened cultural interest in extraterrestrial topics, fueled by recent congressional hearings on unidentified aerial phenomena and popular documentaries.

Where to watch Disclosure Day

Disclosure Day is scheduled for theatrical release by Universal Pictures on June 12, 2026. It will be available exclusively in theatres initially, with no streaming platform announced yet.

Stay tuned for more such updates!