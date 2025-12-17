What is Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day about? Details analyzed

Steven Spielberg (Image via Getty)

Steven Spielberg is returning to the big screen with a new movie called Disclosure Day. A short trailer has now been released, giving fans their first glimpse of the project. The movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters in June 2026.

All about Disclosure Day

The full story of Disclosure Day has not been officially revealed yet. According to the studio, the film is described only as a "new original event film” and is listed under the thriller genre.

However, the newly released trailer gives a few strong hints. In the footage, actor Josh O’Connor’s character said:

“People have a right to know the truth,” and talks about planning “full disclosure, to the whole world, all at once.”

He is later shown standing inside what appears to be a crop circle. This has led many viewers to connect the story to UFOs or alien contact.

Before the trailer dropped, speculation had already been building. Billboard ads appeared in major cities showing a close-up of an eye with the words,

“All will be disclosed.”

The billboards did not show a title, but Spielberg’s name and the release date were included, which increased curiosity.

While nothing is confirmed beyond the trailer, Disclosure Day appears to be a science-fiction-leaning thriller focused on truth, secrecy and a global revelation. This information comes directly from the official trailer and studio description.

Release date of Disclosure Day

The theatrical release date for Disclosure Day is June 12, 2026. The date gives audiences a chance to experience the film during the peak summer blockbuster season. The movie is planned as a full theatrical release and is not expected to debut on streaming at this time. According to studio and industry reports, there have been no changes to the theatrical release plan or the announced date.

With the release announcement of Disclosure Day, the film signals a return to the traditional summer release window for major productions. This follows a period where fewer large-scale cinematic films were released during the summer months.

Disclosure Day is expected to follow the high standards set by classic Spielberg films such as Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. In recent years, this approach has shaped the studio’s direction for event films, as well as its broader plans for future projects and theatrical releases.

Cast and crew of Disclosure Day

Steven Spielberg not only directs Disclosure Day but also takes part in its production.

A few of the confirmed cast members are Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Colman Domingo and Eve Hewson.

The film signals the return of Spielberg to a recurring motif. He has previously dealt with alien and UFO-related issues in such pictures as Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Stay tuned for more updates.