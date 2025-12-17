Where and when to watch ABC News The Rob Reiner Story: A Hollywood Tragedy on TV and online

STUDIO CITY, CA - JULY 09: Rob Reiner visits 'The IMDb Show' on July 9th, 2018 in Studio City, California. This episode of 'The IMDb Show' airs on July 26th, 2018. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

The Rob Reiner Story: A Hollywood Tragedy is ABC News’ one-hour special looking at the deaths of filmmaker Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Singer Reiner, and the homicide investigation that followed. It first aired on ABC on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, and ABC has also positioned it for streaming for viewers who missed the TV premiere. The hour is designed to move on two tracks at the same time: a career retrospective that revisits Reiner’s major work, and a case timeline that reflects what investigators and prosecutors have said publicly.

As per a Reuters report dated December 16, 2025, prosecutors charged the couple’s son, Nick Reiner, with two counts of first-degree murder, and authorities said a motive had not been publicly established. For viewers, the main questions are simple: when did The Rob Reiner Story: A Hollywood Tragedy premiere, where can it be watched legally on TV or online, and what does ABC say the special will include.

When does ABC News The Rob Reiner Story: A Hollywood Tragedy premiere on ABC?

In the United States, The Rob Reiner Story: A Hollywood Tragedy premiered on ABC on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, from 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. ET. As per the ABC Updates post dated December 15, 2025, the network listed the one-hour broadcast window for The Rob Reiner Story: A Hollywood Tragedy and noted the program would also be available on streaming after the linear airing.

For international readers converting the U.S. broadcast, use the 10:00 p.m. ET start time as the anchor point or follow the table below:

Time zone Day Date Time PT (Los Angeles) Wed Dec 17, 2025 12:00 AM ET (New York) Wed Dec 17, 2025 3:00 AM GMT (London) Wed Dec 17, 2025 8:00 AM CET (Paris/Berlin) Wed Dec 17, 2025 9:00 AM IST (India) Wed Dec 17, 2025 1:30 PM AEDT (Sydney) Wed Dec 17, 2025 7:00 PM

Where to watch on TV and online, plus streaming prices in major regions

On TV in the U.S., The Rob Reiner Story: A Hollywood Tragedy aired on ABC. Availability depends on your local affiliate and whether you receive ABC through cable, satellite, or an over-the-air antenna. If you have an antenna and live within range, ABC can be free to watch live.

Online, ABC’s website and app typically offer a live stream and on-demand options, but access can require a participating TV provider login. As per the ABC Live page accessed December 17, 2025, ABC’s live viewing experience is tied to provider authentication in many cases.

For cord-cutters who wanted to watch live, several live TV streaming services carry ABC in many U.S. markets, but local station availability varies by ZIP code. As per the YouTube TV ABC availability page accessed December 17, 2025, users are prompted to check availability by location. As per the Fubo support page accessed December 17, 2025, local channel lineups can vary by market, so viewers should confirm ABC carriage before subscribing.

For streaming after the TV premiere, ABC has pointed viewers to Hulu and Disney+. As per the ABC Updates post dated December 15, 2025, ABC stated the special would be “streaming next day on Disney+ and Hulu.”

In the United States, the entry Hulu plan is commonly priced at $11.99 per month. Hulu references a regular monthly price of $11.99 for its with-ads plan. Disney+ pricing varies by tier and changes over time. Disney said U.S. Disney+ pricing increases took effect in October, including $11.99 per month for the ad-supported plan and $18.99 per month for the ad-free Premium tier.

Outside the U.S., Hulu access is typically limited, so Disney+ is the more relevant label to check, but licensing can differ by country. For Canada, Disney+ lists pricing that can vary by plan and bundle. Disney+ Canada’s Standard plan was listed at CA$15.99 per month and Premium at CA$16.99 per month in coverage of Canadian pricing changes.

For the United Kingdom, pricing depends on the current tier structure. Disney+ UK pricing was listed from £5.99 per month for Standard with Ads, with higher prices for ad-free tiers. For Australia, Disney+ publishes its current plan prices directly. Disney+ Standard is listed at AU$15.99 per month and Premium at AU$20.99 per month.

What to expect in the one-hour special: The Rob Reiner Story: A Hollywood Tragedy, including interviews and production credits

ABC has described The Rob Reiner Story: A Hollywood Tragedy as a combined Hollywood retrospective and investigation update. ABC positioned the hour as a look at Reiner’s life and work alongside a reporting-driven look at what authorities have said about the case.

On the career side, the special revisits Reiner’s path from All in the Family to major directing credits like This Is Spinal Tap, When Harry Met Sally..., and A Few Good Men. On the case side, ABC signals that it will track the public record around the investigation, including developments tied to the couple’s son.

ABC also lists featured voices connected to entertainment coverage and ABC News reporting. As per the ABC Updates post dated December 15, 2025, the on-camera lineup includes Corey Feldman, plus ABC News contributors Chris Connelly and Larry Hackett.

The program is produced by ABC News Studios. Muriel Pearson is the executive producer, and David Sloan is the senior executive producer. For viewers looking for personal context, the hour may also reference Reiner’s past remarks about his family.

