RHOSLC star Mary Cosby faces affair and extortion allegations from her former church members

Television personality Mary Cosby attends DIRECTV's Christmas At Kathy's 2024 at a private residence on December 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

A new documentary about Mary Cosby, her husband and their church, Faith Temple Pentecostal Church, is set to be released next month. Former church members will appear in the three-part TLC documentary, "The Cult of the Real Housewife," to discuss their experiences.

For the unversed, Mary's grandmother, Rosemary Cosby, founded the Faith Temple Pentecostal Church in 1968. After she died in 1997, a legal dispute over inheritance began between Rosemary's kids and her husband, Robert Cosby Sr.

The situation worsened when Robert married his step-granddaughter, Mary Cosby, in 1998. The couple then gained ownership of the church. Mary garnered fame on social media after becoming the main cast member of the first season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

In the trailer of the new TLC documentary, former church members claimed that Mary and Robert are allegedly running a cult. Her first cousin, Dan, also appeared on the series.

According to People magazine's December 15 report, former church member Cameron Williams, who died in 2021 after a brain tumor surgery, called Dan Cosby and told him that he allegedly had an affair with Mary while she was married.

A recording of the call would be revealed in the documentary. Cameron claimed that initially, he thought the alleged affair was a "blessing" from God, as Mary Cosby reportedly bought him expensive shoes and took him on trips. However, he later realized he had been "manipulated."

"We had the affair and all that, but like, that was me being victimized," Cameron said. "It had to take therapy for me to get out of that. Look, we were on private jets, going on trips, she was buying me $2,500 shoes. Of course, in my head I'm like, 'Wow.' I truly was manipulated in so many ways. I'm embarrassed of myself at this point."

Williams also told Dan that he supposedly helped Mary Cosby get cast for RHOSLC, as he was close with the show's fellow cast member Lisa Barlow.

Cameron stated in the phone call that he wanted to "expose" Mary by getting her on the popular reality show. He noted that he had to get therapy and was "fearing for his life."

Mary Cosby Accused of Affair by Late Faith Temple Church Member Cameron Williams in New TLC Documentary



According to People, TLC’s upcoming docuseries The Cult of the Real Housewife features explosive allegations involving RHOSLC star Mary Cosby. The series claims that the late… pic.twitter.com/2JNR4wS4JI — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) December 16, 2025

Ex-congregants claimed Mary Cosby's church allegedly extorted money from members

Former members of Faith Temple Pentecostal Church, Ernest Enoch and her sister Rosalind, stated in the TLC documentary that the couple reportedly started asking for "heave offerings."

Members were allegedly asked to attend emergency meetings and then reportedly demanded payment by credit card. Many ex-congregants paid thousands of dollars without knowing how the money was being spent.

Ernest also addressed Mary Cosby's viral 2020 leaked audio, where she bashed church members for the amount of money they gave for her birthday and for only giving her 14 birthday cards.

Enoch said that she was there when Cosby complained about the cards, and she even gave Mary $1,000, but supposedly did not receive any acknowledgment.

Mary Cosby talked about the TLC documentary at BravoCon in November. She denied all the allegations and called them a "shame" and "horrible."

The Cult of the Real Housewife is set to air on TLC on January 1, 2026. The episodes will be available for streaming on discovery+ and HBO Max.