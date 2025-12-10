The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars Angie and Lisa get into an argument over Cartier watches

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow attends The Vulture Spot at Sundance Film Festival - Day 4 at The Vulture Spot on January 22, 2024 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Vulture)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 7's latest episode premiered on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, on Bravo.

Episode 14 of the Bravo series saw the ladies flying off to Greece. While the trip began peacefully, unlike their last turbulent flight filled with conflicts and drama, the calm didn’t last long as tensions erupted during their first dinner after landing.

As they were settled together, Heather teased Lisa Barlow, showing her new Cartier watch in the context of an earlier feud where Lisa accused Angie Katsanevas of copying her by wearing a Cartier watch.

Lisa pretended to be unaffected by the whole thing, but eventually the Cartier watch became the central point of an argument between Angie, Heather, and Lisa in the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

What The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars argued about in the latest episode

The women sit down for their first dinner in Greece, and what begins as a calm evening immediately turns into the kind of playful chaos The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are known for.

Heather breaks the ice by teasing Lisa about the now-infamous watch drama. Angie leans in and asks, “What time is it, Rich?” as Heather flashes her wrist and tells Lisa:

"Lisa, I have something to tell you that you're not gonna like. I bought a Cartier." While Lisa only responds with a hesitant, “I’m happy for you.”

Heather then explains exactly why she bought the watch. In her confessional, she says,

During our layover, Lisa and Angie got into it about Angie’s Cartier watch, and Lisa accused Angie of copying her. Lisa thinks it’s only special if Lisa wears it. They were fighting so much about this Cartier watch, and it seemed like such a big deal that when I went downstairs and saw the duty-free shops, I was like, “How much is a Cartier watch?” Because I didn’t know.

Back at the table, she informs Lisa that she and Whitney both bought a Cartier and even reveals the price when the table gasps: “It’s like 6 grand.”

Whitney remembers how she found out, explaining in a confessional,

“I get a call from Heather, and she’s laughing. And she’s like, I’m buying us matching Cartiers." Heather further adds: "Because it was duty-free, I could get a second Cartier watch for practically the same price as if I was buying them from the Cartier store.”

Heather insists Lisa is definitely irritated and only acting like this is no big deal, and describes how the airport fight even escalated into a full search for receipts, as she said:

They were fighting about the Cartier watch. She was on her phone looking for photos. She was looking for receipts. And so I thought I will copy her right now.

As Angie gives a long monologue on how there is no competition and everyone should be happy for others, and points out that Lisa always accuses people of copying her, Lisa replies, "Yeah, I did think you copied me."

An argument breaks out between the two women over who bought their luxury items first and whose is more significant, with Angie even pulling up old Facebook photos to prove she had worn a Cartier watch long before.

Angie eventually says, “You know what’s silly is your snobbiness. Like, oh, you copied my watch.” Lisa pushes back. “I’m not snobby.” Angie challenges her again: “Why do you think I would copy your watch?”

The conversation spirals into who bought what first, watches, cars, and even Porsches. Angie declares, “I had mine first, and I had my Rolex first. And I had my Porsche first.” Lisa shoots back, “I've had my Porsche forever.” Angie grins and says, “Well, I’m one up on you there.” Even Lisa admits, “This is the kind of petty I live for.”

Lisa eventually says in her confessional, “Angie is such a jealous, competitive person. It’s unhealthy.” Angie, meanwhile, insists she doesn’t care about status. “I don’t care about things. I just want to have fun.”

Then the conversation takes an unexpected turn when Lisa casually mentions, “One of my hobbies is sitting in the bathtub and looking for stuff and finding cool, unique pieces for trips.”

Meredith immediately jumps in, adding, “You know that the bathtub is Meredith’s thing. I mean, are you looking to start an argument here?” leading into a humorous moment in the The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City group.

Stay tuned for more updates.