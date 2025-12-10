Two Kentucky players hit winning Powerball tickets in Monday night’s big drawing

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: A customer purchases a Powerball lottery ticket at the Brew Market & Cafe on October 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. The Powerball jackpot has grown to over $1.7 billion, making it the second largest jackpot in history. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

​Kentucky had a lucky night after two people in the state won big Powerball prizes on Monday. Even though no one won the huge jackpot, these two tickets still brought in a good amount of money for their owners.

Winning Numbers and Prize Details

The winning numbers for Monday night’s drawing were 8, 32, 52, 56, 64, and the Powerball was 23.

The Power Play for this drawing was 2x, which can double non-jackpot prizes.

The jackpot for the night was $875 million, but since no one matched all the numbers, it rolled over again. This means the next jackpot is even bigger and more exciting.

Where the Winning Tickets Were Bought in Kentucky

According to Kentucky Lottery officials, two winning tickets were sold:

A $50,000 winning ticket was sold at Country Convenient on East Main Street in Lebanon.

A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at Sudden Service on Scottsville Road in Franklin.

​

These players matched enough numbers to win strong prizes, even without hitting the jackpot. Now the lottery is waiting for the winners to claim them.

What Winners Should Do

Lottery officials are reminding players to sign the back of their ticket as soon as they realize they’ve won. This helps protect the ticket and proves it belongs to the winner.

Winners must claim their money within 180 days at the Kentucky Lottery headquarters in downtown Louisville.

Jackpot Jumps to $930 Million for Wednesday

Since the jackpot was not won, it has now climbed to $930 million for the upcoming Wednesday drawing. That makes it one of the biggest jackpots of the year.

If someone wins, they can choose:

Annuity option: full prize paid over 30 years

Cash option: a one-time payment of about $429 million before taxes

​

Most players usually pick the cash option.

Odds of Winning Powerball

The odds of winning the jackpot are very low — 1 in 292.2 million.

These long odds are the main reason the jackpot gets so large, because it is not won very often.

Where to Buy Powerball Tickets

Powerball tickets cost $2 and are sold in:

45 states

Washington, D.C.

Puerto Rico

U.S. Virgin Islands

​

Players can buy tickets up until the deadline before each drawing.

Check Your Tickets — You Might Be a Winner

With two Kentucky winners already celebrating, many players are excited for the next draw. Make sure to check your ticket carefully and store it safely.