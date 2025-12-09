Powerball and Pick 2 Day results for Dec. 8 released: Did your Pennsylvania Lottery ticket win?

The Pennsylvania Lottery shared all of the following winning numbers for Monday, December 8, 2025. Throughout the state, people were particularly excited to see if they won big games like Powerball and Cash4Life. If you purchased a ticket, here is a quick rundown of every game and every number drawn.
The Powerball numbers for Dec. 8 were:
08 – 32 – 52 – 56 – 64
Powerball: 23
Power Play: 2
If your ticket matched all five numbers plus the Powerball, then you hit the jackpot. But even matching some numbers can bring smaller prizes, so make sure you look closely.
These daily games also had their midday and evening draws. Many players enjoy these because even a small match can bring a win.
These games are simple, and many people play them every day hoping for a quick win.
There were also results for other draw games. Here are those numbers:
06 – 22 – 34 – 46 – 60, Cash Ball: 04
12 – 14 – 23 – 28 – 29
07 – 10 – 11 – 16 – 28
07 – 08 – 12 – 20 – 25 – 44
22 – 26 – 54 – 64 – 65, Powerball: 01
If you play these games often, take a moment to compare your ticket with these numbers.
If you win, the first thing to do is sign the back of your ticket. This protects your claim.
Lottery Headquarters is not open to the public, so use the nearby offices listed on the PA Lottery website.
If you played any of these games, check your tickets—you might have a prize waiting.
