Powerball and Pick 2 Day results for Dec. 8 released: Did your Pennsylvania Lottery ticket win?

​The Pennsylvania Lottery shared all of the following winning numbers for Monday, December 8, 2025. Throughout the state, people were particularly excited to see if they won big games like Powerball and Cash4Life. If you purchased a ticket, here is a quick rundown of every game and every number drawn.

Powerball winning numbers

The Powerball numbers for Dec. 8 were:

08 – 32 – 52 – 56 – 64

Powerball: 23

Power Play: 2

If your ticket matched all five numbers plus the Powerball, then you hit the jackpot. But even matching some numbers can bring smaller prizes, so make sure you look closely.

Pick 2, Pick 3, Pick 4, Pick 5 results

These daily games also had their midday and evening draws. Many players enjoy these because even a small match can bring a win.

Pick 2

Day: 5 – 7, Wild: 0

Evening: 5 – 7, Wild: 4

​

Pick 3

Day: 2 – 5 – 7, Wild: 0

Evening: 5 – 2 – 7, Wild: 4

​

Pick 4

Day: 9 – 6 – 9 – 9, Wild: 0

Evening: 0 – 0 – 3 – 1, Wild: 4

​

Pick 5

Day: 9 – 3 – 3 – 6 – 8, Wild: 0

Evening: 2 – 9 – 5 – 2 – 5, Wild: 4

​

These games are simple, and many people play them every day hoping for a quick win.

More Pennsylvania Lottery results from Dec. 8

There were also results for other draw games. Here are those numbers:

Cash4Life

06 – 22 – 34 – 46 – 60, Cash Ball: 04

Cash 5

12 – 14 – 23 – 28 – 29

Treasure Hunt

07 – 10 – 11 – 16 – 28

Match 6 Lotto

07 – 08 – 12 – 20 – 25 – 44

Powerball Double Play

22 – 26 – 54 – 64 – 65, Powerball: 01

If you play these games often, take a moment to compare your ticket with these numbers.

How to claim a winning ticket in Pennsylvania

If you win, the first thing to do is sign the back of your ticket. This protects your claim.

Prize claiming steps

Up to $600: Claim at any lottery retailer or send it by mail.

$600 to $2,500: Use a claim form and mail it or take it to a retailer.

Over $2,500: Mail it with a claim form or visit a PA Lottery Area Office.

​

Lottery Headquarters is not open to the public, so use the nearby offices listed on the PA Lottery website.

When do Pennsylvania Lottery games draw?

Powerball: Monday, Wednesday, Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Mega Millions: Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

Pick Games: Every day at 1:35 p.m. and 6:59 p.m.

Cash4Life: Daily at 9 p.m.

Cash 5 & Treasure Hunt: Daily evening draws

Match 6: Monday and Thursday evenings

​

If you played any of these games, check your tickets—you might have a prize waiting.